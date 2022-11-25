Read full article on original website
Russell Bond
3d ago
My dog is why I don't have a current lady in my life he doesn't share and it's not that he doesn't know how it's that he will not a I'm not going to get rid of him he loves me unconditionally morning breath and all and that's hard
Reply(2)
8
Jeff Rankin
3d ago
yes, and every time he leaves to go to work he kisses the dog and pats the ol' lady on the head!
Reply
4
Related
pethelpful.com
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube
Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best
Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
pawesome.net
French Bulldog Has Dramatic Meltdown Until He Realizes The Bath Isn’t For Him
Dog owners know that some dogs aren’t fond of baths. Some dogs try to avoid having a bath, but others love voicing their displeasure at an upcoming bath. For example, Walter, a French Bulldog, had a little mini-tantrum when he found his mom filling the tub with water.Advertisement. Walter’s...
Video of Six Women Brawling at a Horse Racing Event Is Insane
Six women engaged in a seriously violent brawl at a horse racing event in Australia.
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Dramatic Reaction to Getting Her Shots at the Vet Is Just Adorable
No one likes going to the doctor, and most people especially hate having to get shots. It's uncomfortable and a bit scary, so it isn't surprising that it can lead to some unhappy patients. When one dog had to go to the veterinarian, she was not pleased. TikTok user @katherinepatriick...
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Trying to 'Convince' Mom to Stay in for the Night Is Priceless
Every pup parent knows the struggle of trying to go out when your best furry friend is waiting at home. It can be so heartbreaking! It can also be funny, though, as @goldenlifeofbailey and his mama prove in their new video. For this Golden Retriever, nothing can top hanging out...
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
Upworthy
Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'
After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Ticked-Off Bison Brutally Headbutts Moron Who Pet Its Head: VIDEO
A simple rule most Yellowstone National Park tourists can’t understand: Don’t mess with the bison. In this viral clip posted to Instagram, one tourist walks right up to a massive bison and repeatedly pats it on the head. When the man first approaches the bison, it looked like...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Family's New Kittens Makes Us LOL
Every pet owner envisions getting another fur baby. But with that fantasy, you have to consider whether or not your current pet will enjoy another one in the house. We'd say most of the time it works out very well, but not always. Take for example TikTok user @ohkarajane's experience...
Woman Freaks Out After Coming Home to Find Fiance Returned Her Wedding Dress and Replaced It With His Mom’s Top Pick
The average woman tries on just over 10 dresses to find "the one." Finding the dress you plan on wearing to marry the person you love is a happy occasion, often pushing many to tears.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Epic Reaction to Meeting New Baby Simply Can't Be Topped
It is a well known fact that new born babies have a distinct scent. Many say it is sweet and slight cheesy, though there is some debate as to if this is a pleasant or unpleasant smell. One Ragdoll cat decisively shared what she thought about the new born baby smell in this viral video.
Viral Trail Cam Video Shows Huge Buck Having What Appears to Be a Seizure
Earlier this month, the Instagram account ‘Growing Deer TV’ shared a clip from a trail cam showing a buck having what appears to be a seizure. In the video, viewers can see the deer lifting its head to get closer to an overhanging limb. Then, the buck suddenly falls to the ground and starts shaking.
Drunk Man Lucky to Be Alive After Getting Strangled by Massive Python in Viral Video
One Indian man is thanking his lucky stars after barely escaping a python’s deadly coil. According to reports, the man had been drinking before he decided to gamble his life by messing with the dangerous reptile. Currently, footage of his near-death experience is making its rounds on the internet....
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
Comments / 14