ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

Russell Bond
3d ago

My dog is why I don't have a current lady in my life he doesn't share and it's not that he doesn't know how it's that he will not a I'm not going to get rid of him he loves me unconditionally morning breath and all and that's hard

Reply(2)
8
Jeff Rankin
3d ago

yes, and every time he leaves to go to work he kisses the dog and pats the ol' lady on the head!

Reply
4
Related
pethelpful.com

Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best

Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
pawesome.net

French Bulldog Has Dramatic Meltdown Until He Realizes The Bath Isn’t For Him

Dog owners know that some dogs aren’t fond of baths. Some dogs try to avoid having a bath, but others love voicing their displeasure at an upcoming bath. For example, Walter, a French Bulldog, had a little mini-tantrum when he found his mom filling the tub with water.Advertisement. Walter’s...
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Dramatic Reaction to Getting Her Shots at the Vet Is Just Adorable

No one likes going to the doctor, and most people especially hate having to get shots. It's uncomfortable and a bit scary, so it isn't surprising that it can lead to some unhappy patients. When one dog had to go to the veterinarian, she was not pleased. TikTok user @katherinepatriick...
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Trying to 'Convince' Mom to Stay in for the Night Is Priceless

Every pup parent knows the struggle of trying to go out when your best furry friend is waiting at home. It can be so heartbreaking! It can also be funny, though, as @goldenlifeofbailey and his mama prove in their new video. For this Golden Retriever, nothing can top hanging out...
Upworthy

Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'

After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Family's New Kittens Makes Us LOL

Every pet owner envisions getting another fur baby. But with that fantasy, you have to consider whether or not your current pet will enjoy another one in the house. We'd say most of the time it works out very well, but not always. Take for example TikTok user @ohkarajane's experience...
pethelpful.com

Cat's Epic Reaction to Meeting New Baby Simply Can't Be Topped

It is a well known fact that new born babies have a distinct scent. Many say it is sweet and slight cheesy, though there is some debate as to if this is a pleasant or unpleasant smell. One Ragdoll cat decisively shared what she thought about the new born baby smell in this viral video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy