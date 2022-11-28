ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Stocking stuffers under $10: Kickstands, phone grips, and more!

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cELdu_0jNQH4kX00

The holidays are right around the corner. What with all the ongoing sales, now's the best time to finish up your necessary shopping ahead of time. I've gathered a collection of all my favorite phone accessories that fit even the tightest of budgets.

Phone grips and kickstands are universal, so you don't have to worry about compatibility issues when giving them as gifts. They are also very practical and the recipient of that gift is likely to use it on a regular basis. I don't know about you but my Pixel wouldn't last a single day without my durable phone strap.

Just because things like phone straps and kickstands are cheap doesn't mean that they have to be bland or lack personality! Have fun with these stocking stuffers under $10 by grabbing bold designs. The highlight of this roundup is the fabulous Speck GrabTab phone grip, which is filthy cheap at the moment thanks to Cyber Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jvhr_0jNQH4kX00

Speck GrabTab: $9.95 $4.99 at Amazon

Avoid putting stress on your joints and causing permanent damage to your fingers with the Speck GrabTab. This collapsible phone grip helps you hold onto your phone and also acts as a makeshift stand in portrait orientation. The GrabTab is nearly 50% off right now, so go ahead and snag one of the 15 colorways. View Deal

Speck isn't the only renowned case maker delving into other accessories. Name brands like Spigen, Mous, and Case-Mate have all joined the fun. Enjoy browsing through these affordable and functional phone accessories on sale for Cyber Monday. These picks are diverse and cater to all ages and styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro04T_0jNQH4kX00

Mous Wrist Strap: $9.99 $6.99 at Mous

Available in four colorways, the Mous Wrist Strap is made to last. Crafted with durable polyester, you can adjust the size of the strap and easily attach it to any smartphone cover. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opoBK_0jNQH4kX00

MoKo Cell Phone Ring Holder: $7.99 $5.59 at Amazon

MoKo's clever contraption rotated 360 degrees, folds out as a kickstand and phone holder, and also acts as a grip for your device. It uses 3M adhesive, which is the industry standard for high-quality stick-on products. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLX31_0jNQH4kX00

Case-Mate MINIS Phone Grip: $14.99 $9.50 at Amazon

Case-Mate borrows the form factor from PopSockets to create the MINIS Phone Grip. These phone grips are detachable as they use suction cups to latch onto phone cases. There are 12 assorted designs to choose from. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDtwM_0jNQH4kX00

Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard: $10.02 $5.90 at Amazon

Gear Beast makes it super easy to carry your phone without dropping it or tiring out your hand. Simply dangle your smartphone around your neck with this universal Cell Phone Lanyard and you'll be good to go. This clever accessory comes in over a dozen shades. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1xsH_0jNQH4kX00

Scooch Wingback: $14.99 $9.99 at Amazon

No kickstand? No problem. The Scooch Wingback is a one-size-fits-all solution for smartphones available in black and clear colors. Not only does it act as a stand once stuck on your phone cover adhesively, but it also doubles as a phone grip in a jiffy. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKQcc_0jNQH4kX00

Case-Mate Elastic Strap Phone Grip: $9.99 $6.99 at Amazon

Case-Mate's Elastic Strap Phone Grip stretches to accommodate one, two, three, or more fingers. You can go for the sparkly pink or black options, but there's also a plain black variant if you don't like glitter. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fth6p_0jNQH4kX00

Spigen Universal Wrist Strap: $8.99 $8.06 at Amazon

Spigen has made a name for itself as the go-to case brand, but its other phone accessories deserve attention as well. Take a look at this adjustable Universal Wrist Strap. The lanyard is braided to improve durability and flexibility. View Deal

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
HAWAII STATE
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
WPTV

This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy