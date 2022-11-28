Stocking stuffers under $10: Kickstands, phone grips, and more!

The holidays are right around the corner. What with all the ongoing sales, now's the best time to finish up your necessary shopping ahead of time. I've gathered a collection of all my favorite phone accessories that fit even the tightest of budgets.

Phone grips and kickstands are universal, so you don't have to worry about compatibility issues when giving them as gifts. They are also very practical and the recipient of that gift is likely to use it on a regular basis. I don't know about you but my Pixel wouldn't last a single day without my durable phone strap.

Just because things like phone straps and kickstands are cheap doesn't mean that they have to be bland or lack personality! Have fun with these stocking stuffers under $10 by grabbing bold designs. The highlight of this roundup is the fabulous Speck GrabTab phone grip, which is filthy cheap at the moment thanks to Cyber Monday.

Speck GrabTab: $9.95 $4.99 at Amazon

Avoid putting stress on your joints and causing permanent damage to your fingers with the Speck GrabTab. This collapsible phone grip helps you hold onto your phone and also acts as a makeshift stand in portrait orientation. The GrabTab is nearly 50% off right now, so go ahead and snag one of the 15 colorways. View Deal

Speck isn't the only renowned case maker delving into other accessories. Name brands like Spigen, Mous, and Case-Mate have all joined the fun. Enjoy browsing through these affordable and functional phone accessories on sale for Cyber Monday. These picks are diverse and cater to all ages and styles.

Mous Wrist Strap: $9.99 $6.99 at Mous

Available in four colorways, the Mous Wrist Strap is made to last. Crafted with durable polyester, you can adjust the size of the strap and easily attach it to any smartphone cover. View Deal

MoKo Cell Phone Ring Holder: $7.99 $5.59 at Amazon

MoKo's clever contraption rotated 360 degrees, folds out as a kickstand and phone holder, and also acts as a grip for your device. It uses 3M adhesive, which is the industry standard for high-quality stick-on products. View Deal

Case-Mate MINIS Phone Grip: $14.99 $9.50 at Amazon

Case-Mate borrows the form factor from PopSockets to create the MINIS Phone Grip. These phone grips are detachable as they use suction cups to latch onto phone cases. There are 12 assorted designs to choose from. View Deal

Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard: $10.02 $5.90 at Amazon

Gear Beast makes it super easy to carry your phone without dropping it or tiring out your hand. Simply dangle your smartphone around your neck with this universal Cell Phone Lanyard and you'll be good to go. This clever accessory comes in over a dozen shades. View Deal

Scooch Wingback: $14.99 $9.99 at Amazon

No kickstand? No problem. The Scooch Wingback is a one-size-fits-all solution for smartphones available in black and clear colors. Not only does it act as a stand once stuck on your phone cover adhesively, but it also doubles as a phone grip in a jiffy. View Deal

Case-Mate Elastic Strap Phone Grip: $9.99 $6.99 at Amazon

Case-Mate's Elastic Strap Phone Grip stretches to accommodate one, two, three, or more fingers. You can go for the sparkly pink or black options, but there's also a plain black variant if you don't like glitter. View Deal

Spigen Universal Wrist Strap: $8.99 $8.06 at Amazon

Spigen has made a name for itself as the go-to case brand, but its other phone accessories deserve attention as well. Take a look at this adjustable Universal Wrist Strap. The lanyard is braided to improve durability and flexibility. View Deal