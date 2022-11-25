Read full article on original website
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch
As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 21
Family adventure flick Slumberland is the No. 1 movie on Netflix on Monday, Nov. 21. What can be said about this soporific adaptation of the Little Nemo comic from the early 1900s? The movie got put through the Netflixifier, and not even Jason Momoa's considerable charisma can give it vitality. Nevertheless, people are watching it, and it moved into the top spot today after spending the weekend at No. 2 behind Where the Crawdads Sing.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
New ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Deleted Scenes Add Dark Subplot to Thanksgiving Classic
The newly released deleted scenes from 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' include one dark subplot it's maybe best they left on the cutting room floor.
Best Thanksgiving movies of all time
When one thinks of holiday movies, the first thing that springs to mind is most likely Christmas. With new releases every year at both the box office and on streaming services, as well as all those classic favorites we know and love, there’s no shortage of Christmas movies to add to your watch list. But amid all that Yuletide cheer, Thanksgiving shouldn’t be forgotten—and there are quite a few movies that align with “Turkey Day,” many of which can be an enjoyable addition to seasonal traditions.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer.Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes. (And bother everyone with your newly acquired trivia.)'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was supposed to be a flop"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is a cozy holiday classic now, but some of the people involved in its production thought it was going to bomb with audiences. The 1965 film was created as a TV special...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season
“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10. She and Lindsay Lohan, that is. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen. The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge...
Review: Tim Burton turns 'Wednesday' Addams into a gloriously goth 'Buffy' for Netflix
Creepy? A little. Kooky and spooky? Sure. Altogether ooky? I'll let you be the judge of that. The Addams Family, the enduring pop culture clan of macabre mischief makers, has returned yet again to the screen, this time in Netflix's high school drama focused on daughter Wednesday, the princess of scathing stares and perfect pigtail braids. .
Tom Hanks and more stars share their favorite Christmas movies
It's that time of year to cozy up on the couch, grab a hot chocolate and watch one of the most cherished genres: holiday movies.
The Best Holiday Movies to Watch... And to Skip
It’s the holiday season — which means it’s time to watch your favorite Christmas movies and TV shows. Rotten Tomatoes has you covered with its Holiday Hub. Jacqueline Coley, awards editor at Rotten Tomatoes, joins Trending to weigh in on the best and worst holiday movies of all time.
Your Go-To Guide for Streaming New and Classic Holiday Movies
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. When it comes to holiday movies, it can be just as overwhelming figuring out where to watch something as it is figuring out what to watch. However, no need to be a Scrooge—available to stream for...
Christmas Movies Take Over Netflix Top 10
With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Netflix subscribers are flocking to the Christmas content on the streaming platform. As of this writing, four of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States were Christmas movies, all of them Netflix originals and most of them having just premiered on the service. It's not exactly surprising that new movies quickly became the ones subscribers are watching the most, but the fact that so many of them are largely in the same subgenre is a bit of a surprise. Take a look at what the Top 10 looks like, and which Christmas movies made the cut, below.
‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’ Costume Designer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Making a Lifetime Holiday Movie [Exclusive]
Costume designer Keith Nielsen talks about creating the costumers for Kelsey Grammer's new Lifetime holiday movie, 'The 12 Days of Christmas Eve.'
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Where Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Ranks Among Previous Addams Family Shows and Movies
The minute you see the words “The Addams Family,” no doubt you snap your fingers twice. (Or, if you’re a ’90s kid, you might start singing the “Whoomp! There It Is” version of the theme song that debuted with 1993’s “Addams Family Values”). The Addams clan has seen several incarnations since debuting as a series of The New Yorker cartoons penned by Charles Addams in 1938. The cartoons and the various films and television shows that rose in their wake perfectly blend the humorous and the macabre while focusing on the tight-knit family of Gomez, Morticia, their children Pugsley and...
Matilda the Musical (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson
An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Startattle.com – Matilda the Musical 2022. Starring : Alisha Weir...
The Best Sci-Fi Films to Watch for an Out-of-This World Movie Night
The science fiction genre is all about imagination. A good sci-fi film can take you to the stars, to the laboratory, to a post-apocalyptic world, or even an alternate dimension; but at the center of it all is a very human story. If you tend to only watch one type of sci-fi movie, let the list below open you up to some new experiences. After all, sci-fi is all about expanding your mind to all the possibilities in the universe—and every other universe you can come up with. Below are the best sci-fi films to watch right now for a well-deserved break from the real world.
