Spotify Wrapped is back this week and we’re excited!Described as “deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022”, subscribers get to find out their personalised music data. The app reveals user’s favourite songs, artists, podcasts, and genres from the past year, as well as the amount of minutes you spent listening to music on the app, as well as the overall mood of your music. They’ll even tell you if you’re in the top one per cent of fans for your favourite artists. Last year, Spotify surprised users that ranked among its top listeners with...

20 HOURS AGO