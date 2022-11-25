ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Twitter To ‘Manually Authenticate’ Checked Accounts Under New Program, Musk Says

Twitter will roll out a new ‘Verified’ service in one week, Elon Musk announced on his social media site—promising varying-colored badges for different kinds of accounts and that accounts with a vaunted checkmark next to their name will be “manually authenticated” by company staff. Musk said the revamped program would launch next Friday, and take steps apparently intended to prevent the site from burning more of the billions he spent to buy it. A proliferation of corporate and individual impersonators triggered an exodus of advertisers after Musk first introduced his Twitter Blue program, which offered users a checkmark and increased visibility for $8 a month.
Apple Insider

Apple cutting ad spend on Twitter sends Musk to war

Since acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has made a considerable number of changes, including alterations to policies, mass layoffs, and an apparent amnesty on suspended accounts. Among a series of tweets on Monday where he rails against Apple and its 30% commission for the App Store, as well as Apple's lowering of advertising on the service, Musk responded to a query about Apple itself.
TechCrunch

Meta hit with ~$275M GDPR penalty for Facebook data-scraping breach

The €265 million (~$275 million) fine was announced today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the tech giant’s lead regulator for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC confirmed that the decision, which was adopted on Friday, records findings of infringement of Articles...
The Independent

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to get your personalised music data

Spotify Wrapped is back this week and we’re excited!Described as “deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022”, subscribers get to find out their personalised music data. The app reveals user’s favourite songs, artists, podcasts, and genres from the past year, as well as the amount of minutes you spent listening to music on the app, as well as the overall mood of your music. They’ll even tell you if you’re in the top one per cent of fans for your favourite artists. Last year, Spotify surprised users that ranked among its top listeners with...
Android Police

How to create a new Gmail account

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can't make it in life without an email account. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail not only offers advanced search filters, but a number of other innovative features that people love.
Gizmodo

Hackers Release Millions of Twitter IDs and User Info for Free

Twitter’s API once held such an easily exploitable flaw that hackers managed to grab 5.4 million user details. Now, according to reports and mentions from users in hacker forums, there are several million more points of user data floating around on the internet. BleepingComputer reported Monday that the 5.4...
Apple Insider

Elon Musk will make iPhone rival if Twitter is ejected from App Store

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If Apple and Google were to kick Twitter from their online stores, Elon Musk has warned he will make his own "alternative phone" to theiPhone and Android devices. Twitter has gone through many changes...
cryptopotato.com

Leaked Twitter Data for 5 Million Users Reshared Online for Free

The data contains a mix of public and private data around certain profiles, including emails, phone numbers, and Twitter IDs. Private Twitter data pertaining to 5 million users was reshared in a hacker forum last Thursday after first being leaked in July. Whereas July’s leak came with a price tag...
Nieman Lab

Post, the latest Twitter alternative, is betting big on micropayments for news

When I opened Post.news on Monday morning, the top story in my Explore feed was an inspirational story about a cartoon alpaca. Further down, I saw huge photos of dogs, inspirational memes, a bunch of people’s thoughts about Twitter, screenshots of tweets, and plenty of “Hello, world.”. But...
Apple Insider

Apple strips vocals from Idris Elba's music in iPhone 14 ad

Two months after releasing the ad on YouTube, and after gaining over five million views, Apple has reissued the video without its opening vocals. The company has not commented on its decision, but it is likely that the change was because of a lyric that was commonly being misheard. The...
Apple Insider

The best Live Activities in iOS 16.1

Live Activities made its debut with the release of iOS 16.1, promising a new way of getting up-to-date information where users want to see it. The feature works with every iPhone that supports the latest iOS. It is distinct from Dynamic Island, which is only for the iPhone 14 Pro...
Apple Insider

Second iOS Rapid Security Response update sent to iOS 16.2 beta testers

Users on the third iOS 16.2 beta have been given a second Rapid Security Response update as Apple tests the feature. Apple intends to use Rapid Security Response updates in the future to quickly address discovered security vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited. The third beta of iOS 16.2 has already had one Rapid Security Response update sent out as a test.
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ offering a Cyber Monday discount on Ryan Reynolds+

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Get Ryan Reynolds+ at a discount thanks to an ad fromApple TV+ promoting the holiday musical "Spirited." Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer team up in a satirical Cyber Monday ad offering a discount on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy