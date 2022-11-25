Read full article on original website
Will Smith opens up about ‘bottled rage’ that fuelled his Oscars slap
Will Smith has finally shed some light on what prompted him to fly off the handle and slap Chris Rock, in what was arguably the most memorable TV moment of the year.The Hollywood superstar broke down in tears during his first talk-show interview since the infamous Oscars-night altercation, telling The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah he’d been fuelled by “bottled rage” when he stormed onto the stage and attacked the ceremony’s host.Smith, 54, stressed that he wasn’t trying to justify his aggressive behaviour but had been “going through something that night.”“'There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end...
When and where to watch your favorite holiday specials this year
It's the most wonderful time of the year - holiday classics have returned to our TV screens.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Yellowstone’: Beth Finds a New Way to Hurt Jamie (RECAP)
[Warning The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 “Horses in Heaven.”]. “I am not starting this day sober,” Beth (Kelly Reilly) says at the end of the latest Yellowstone episode, and considering it starts with her in a jail cell and she must rely on Jamie (Wes Bentley) for help and ends with her finding Summer (Piper Perabo) in her kitchen… who can blame her?
Francois Ozon’s Star-Studded ‘My Crime’ to World Premiere on Opening Night of Unifrance’s Paris Rendez-Vous Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)
Francois Ozon’s next film “My Crime,” a period film headlined by Rebecca Marder and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, will world premiere on opening night of the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, an annual showcase organized by the promotion org Unifrance. The 25th edition of the Rendez-Vous festival, which will run Jan. 10-17 with industry professionals from around the world, will pay tribute to Daniel Toscan du Plantier. The beloved producer and former president of Unifrance, who died almost 20 years ago, was a driving force behind the creation of the Rendez-Vous, an event aimed at fast-tracking the export of French movies. “My Crime”...
