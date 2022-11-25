Francois Ozon’s next film “My Crime,” a period film headlined by Rebecca Marder and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, will world premiere on opening night of the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, an annual showcase organized by the promotion org Unifrance. The 25th edition of the Rendez-Vous festival, which will run Jan. 10-17 with industry professionals from around the world, will pay tribute to Daniel Toscan du Plantier. The beloved producer and former president of Unifrance, who died almost 20 years ago, was a driving force behind the creation of the Rendez-Vous, an event aimed at fast-tracking the export of French movies. “My Crime”...

