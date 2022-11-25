What a Sunday it was for the Jacksonville Jaguars, rallying back to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 after going for two to take the lead with about 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was a big time statement for a Jaguars team that has struggled to close out games and lost all but one by a single score. The defense held up the Ravens early to slow their scoring and Trevor Lawrence played out of his mind, making big time throws and getting the team in the endzone.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO