Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
NFL Analysis Network
The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady
The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
Brian Burns Mocks Russell Wilson During Panthers Win Over Broncos
Brian Burns made fun of Russell Wilson during the Panthers beatdown of the Broncos.
Broncos’ Mike Purcell screams at Russell Wilson on sideline during loss
Even some of Russell Wilson’s own teammates may have finally had enough of the Broncos’ struggles. During the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Denver nose tackle Mike Purcell shouted at the quarterback on the team’s sideline. Broncos defenders have the right to be mad. The Broncos scored just 10 points Sunday, dropping their average points scored to 14.27 points per game this season which, if kept on that pace, would be the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns who, scored 10.1 per game. On the flip side of the ball, the...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
Yardbarker
'Steroid Boy'?! DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Niners Rip; Seahawks in NFC West Fight
The Seattle Seahawks are jousting with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals as they try to emerge from the NFC West and to the NFL playoffs. But the Seahawks aren't jousting quite at the same personal level as they other two teams are - with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins as the focal point.
Add sideline spat to Russell Wilson's lost season in Denver
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Whether or not there's a fissure in the Denver Broncos' locker room, there certainly is frustration. Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell were quick to dismiss their sideline spat Sunday as an emotional exchange between competitive personalities. “Frustration,’’ Purcell said, was the root of his brief...
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023
Two of the biggest names on the defensive side of the football for the Dallas Cowboys are one step closer to Canton. DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson are two of the 28 modern-day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, announced early this week. This...
FOX Sports
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Ravens are an 8-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Ravens are -390 on the moneyline in the game. The Broncos are +320. The over/under for the game is set at...
