Chicago, IL

NFL Analysis Network

The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady

The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Broncos’ Mike Purcell screams at Russell Wilson on sideline during loss

Even some of Russell Wilson’s own teammates may have finally had enough of the Broncos’ struggles. During the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Denver nose tackle Mike Purcell shouted at the quarterback on the team’s sideline. Broncos defenders have the right to be mad. The Broncos scored just 10 points Sunday, dropping their average points scored to 14.27 points per game this season which, if kept on that pace, would be the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns who, scored 10.1 per game. On the flip side of the ball, the...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Longmont Leader

Add sideline spat to Russell Wilson's lost season in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Whether or not there's a fissure in the Denver Broncos' locker room, there certainly is frustration. Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell were quick to dismiss their sideline spat Sunday as an emotional exchange between competitive personalities. “Frustration,’’ Purcell said, was the root of his brief...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023

Two of the biggest names on the defensive side of the football for the Dallas Cowboys are one step closer to Canton. DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson are two of the 28 modern-day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, announced early this week. This...
FOX Sports

AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO

