California State

US Navy F-4 pilot recalls when he was paralyzed during a near supersonic steep dive because he pinched a nerve in his neck while twisting his head back under very high Gs during an ACM engagement against A-4s

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 28

John Smith
2d ago

We can build jets that far exceed our ability to control them in person. I'm not sure people fully understand the significance of this.

MTA
2d ago

I recall a story about a Air Force pilot who came out of G-LOC in time to eject at near supersonic speed. He survived but the ejection broke many bones and almost killed him. After a very long recovery, he healed enough to return to flight status.

Mark Goodall
2d ago

either way guys thank you for your service a United States Army veteran

Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot recalls that time his Blackbird flew so fast that he and his RSO Landed at Beale AFB almost a Day Before They Took Off from Kadena AB

‘Try that in any aircraft other than the SR-71. Besides this is actually a true story,’ David Peters, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. The SR-71 Blackbird was designed to fly deep into hostile territory, avoiding interception with its tremendous speed and high altitude. The crew had to wear pressure suits similar to those worn by astronauts because the SR-71 could operate safely at an altitude more than sixteen miles, or 25,908 m (85,000 ft), above the earth flying at a maximum speed of Mach 3.3.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
Ingram Atkinson

Man creates water-powered car but dies mysteriously afterwards

Imagine being silenced for developing something that would change the course of humanity as we know it. This was probably the reality of this one man. Who murdered the man who developed a car that runs on water? In 1996, one gallon of water may take Stanley Allen Meyer's invention 180 kilometers. People came from all over the nation to see the car in operation because they believed that his innovation had the potential to transform the world. However, that's when everything started to go south. On March 21, 1998, Stanley was given some cranberry juice when he and his brother were dining out with two prospective foreign investors.
allthatsinteresting.com

This Medieval Warrior Died During The Battle Of Visby — And Scientists Just Recreated His Wound In All Its Gory Glory

Researchers hypothesized that the man was likely struck by an ax — and other weapons — during the 1361 Battle of Visby. In 1361, some 2,000 Swedish peasants faced off against 2,500 Danish soldiers in the Battle of Visby. Around 1,800 of the peasants were massacred and a recent study of their remains has revealed that one soldier seemingly perished in an especially gruesome fashion. According to a facial reconstruction, he appeared to have been struck in the face with an ax.
CBS News

Ukrainian soldier on what he saw on front lines

CBS News' Holly Williams has reconnected with a young Ukrainian fighter she first met in March on a bus heading to the front line after two weeks of training. He is now fighting on the southern frontlines liberating areas held by Russian forces.

