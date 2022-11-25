ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

K-State rolls by Kansas in Big 12 football

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State pounded Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Malik Knowles...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Historic Red Raider run comes to close with runner-up finish

The Wamego Red Raiders fought valiantly in their first-ever 4A state championship game but ultimately fell short to Bishop Miege on Saturday by a final score of 35-14. Both sides came to play defensively in a scoreless first quarter, and at the half, the Raiders trailed one of the classes’ greatest dynasties by just a touchdown.
WAMEGO, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 26

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALEJANDRO ISRRAEL ORTEGA, 21, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. SERGIO EDUARDO WARREN,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight

MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

One dead in Junction City trailer house fire

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m. Monday, Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

WATCH LIVE @5:30pm on FRIDAY 12/2: Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade

Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade will be livestreamed by Becky Goff with the Little Apple Post from 11th Street and can be watched here:. The parade route starts at 3rd and Poyntz Avenue, traveling west down Poyntz Ave. to 11th Street, where the parade will turn right and head north past City Park to Fremont Street. The parade route takes a left at Fremont St. and will head west along the north edge of City Park. Parade entries will enter City Park to complete the parade.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

KBI: Marysville man arrested in connection to death of his wife

MARSHALL COUNTY - A Marysville man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday from a man in the 1000 block of Granite Road who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived, they found Jennifer Brown, 57, inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the KBI reported.
MARYSVILLE, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy