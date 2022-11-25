Read full article on original website
K-State volleyball coach Fritz will not return in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return in 2023 following 22 years leading the Wildcats. Fritz, who took over the program in 2001, has helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the head coach. “Coach Fritz has...
K-State rolls by Kansas in Big 12 football
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State pounded Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Malik Knowles...
Historic Red Raider run comes to close with runner-up finish
The Wamego Red Raiders fought valiantly in their first-ever 4A state championship game but ultimately fell short to Bishop Miege on Saturday by a final score of 35-14. Both sides came to play defensively in a scoreless first quarter, and at the half, the Raiders trailed one of the classes’ greatest dynasties by just a touchdown.
Riley County Arrest Report November 26
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALEJANDRO ISRRAEL ORTEGA, 21, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. SERGIO EDUARDO WARREN,...
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
One dead in Junction City trailer house fire
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m. Monday, Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single...
Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
UPDATE: RCPD says missing 13-year-old from Ogden located safely
OGDEN - Riley County Police Department is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Rosemaree from Ogden. Rosemaree was last seen in the 200 Block of Riley Avenue in Ogden on November 26th around 7:00pm, before running away heading south on Walnut Street. Rosemaree is approximately 5'05", 115 lbs, has hazel...
WATCH LIVE @5:30pm on FRIDAY 12/2: Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade
Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade will be livestreamed by Becky Goff with the Little Apple Post from 11th Street and can be watched here:. The parade route starts at 3rd and Poyntz Avenue, traveling west down Poyntz Ave. to 11th Street, where the parade will turn right and head north past City Park to Fremont Street. The parade route takes a left at Fremont St. and will head west along the north edge of City Park. Parade entries will enter City Park to complete the parade.
KBI: Marysville man arrested in connection to death of his wife
MARSHALL COUNTY - A Marysville man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday from a man in the 1000 block of Granite Road who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived, they found Jennifer Brown, 57, inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the KBI reported.
🎥: WATCH LIVE @ 7pm: Manhattan's Festival of Lights tree lighting ceremony
Watch live from Blue Earth Plaza as Whoville's Manhattan's Festival of Lights Tree lighting ceremony kicks off at 7:00pm on Friday, November 25, 2022.
