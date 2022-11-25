Kadena Lines Up Six Kinds of Aircraft for Elephant Walk on the same day US Defense Secretary asks his Chinese counterpart to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan

Read full article on original website
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy
'Air superiority of PLA over China – possibly. Over the western Pacific – questionable,' says a US military expert.
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
'They were wasted': Resistance fighter vividly details how he killed drunk Russian soldiers
In a CNN exclusive, Sam Kiley speaks to Kherson resistance fighters that helped liberate the Ukrainian city from Russia.
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, military says
South Korea scrambled about 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday, the country's military said, in a further escalation of regional tensions.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
NATO: Two Russian fighter planes passed NATO ships at low altitude: it was approx. 70 metres
“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, errors, and accidents,” he writes NATO on its website. On the morning of November 17, two Russian fighter jets carried out an approach toward the so-called NATO Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which carries out routine operations in the Baltic Sea. Here,...
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
Squatters who took over a sanctioned Russian oligarch's mansion are told by judge they can stay
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Arkady Voloazh tried and failed to evict squatters who overtook his five-story luxury mansion in Amsterdam.
Tiger Mauls 9-Year-Old Girl to Death and Drags Her Body into Forest
The incident took place in the Madhya Pradesh region of India.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
