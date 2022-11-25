Read full article on original website
Hollywood Minute: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford in '1923'
Ford and Mirren in the first trailer for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series, and DJ Khaled turns his sneaker closet into an Airbnb. David Daniel has a look.
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Could Feature More of the Addams Family
Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams takes center stage in Netflix‘s latest adaptation of Charles Addams’ classic cartoon strip, but a second season could see appearances from more members of the Addams Family. Wednesday, which premiered on the streamer on November 23, features brief appearances from Wednesday’s parents, Morticia...
Will Smith opens up about ‘bottled rage’ that fuelled his Oscars slap
Will Smith has finally shed some light on what prompted him to fly off the handle and slap Chris Rock, in what was arguably the most memorable TV moment of the year.The Hollywood superstar broke down in tears during his first talk-show interview since the infamous Oscars-night altercation, telling The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah he’d been fuelled by “bottled rage” when he stormed onto the stage and attacked the ceremony’s host.Smith, 54, stressed that he wasn’t trying to justify his aggressive behaviour but had been “going through something that night.”“'There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end...
Leonard Cohen’s Visit to 1973 Arab-Israeli War to be Dramatized in TV Series
Keshet International and Sixty-Six Media are developing a new limited television series about Leonard Cohen’s 1973 visit and performance in the Sinai desert during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War (also known as the Yom Kippur War). According to Variety, Who by Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai is a dramatized...
Francois Ozon’s Star-Studded ‘My Crime’ to World Premiere on Opening Night of Unifrance’s Paris Rendez-Vous Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)
Francois Ozon’s next film “My Crime,” a period film headlined by Rebecca Marder and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, will world premiere on opening night of the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, an annual showcase organized by the promotion org Unifrance. The 25th edition of the Rendez-Vous festival, which will run Jan. 10-17 with industry professionals from around the world, will pay tribute to Daniel Toscan du Plantier. The beloved producer and former president of Unifrance, who died almost 20 years ago, was a driving force behind the creation of the Rendez-Vous, an event aimed at fast-tracking the export of French movies. “My Crime”...
Kanye West shares bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting celebrities are 'controlled'
Kanye West is convinced fellow celebrities haven't spoken out in his defence because they are "controlled" by secret masters. The rapper has given a baffling new interview in which he suggests his lack of star support throughout a series of controversies in recent months is down to a secret network which is in charge of celebrities - and he uses the recent case of Balenciaga's teddy bear advertising campaign - which featured children holding bondage-styled cuddly toy bags - as an example.
George Takei Brands William Shatner a ‘Prima Donna’ in New Interview
Star Trek‘s George Takei and William Shatner have been feuding for years, and it appears nothing has changed between them judging by a new interview Takei did with The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. The Sulu actor, who starred in the 60s series alongside Shatner’s Kirk, said there was a healthy camaraderie on set among cast members “except for one, who was a prima donna.”
