Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
bronconationnews.com
Broncos hoping for rare big crowd Saturday in Mountain West title game
BOISE – Boise State coach Andy Avalos is hoping fans do what they haven’t done for four previous Mountain West Championship Games inside Albertsons Stadium – fill the stands. The Broncos earned the right to host Fresno State at 2 p.m. Saturday on FOX with their perfect...
Mountain West Championship Returns to Boise This Weekend
It has been a couple of years since a game this important to the Boise State football program has been held on their very own blue turf--but now, it's reality and it's time for the Broncos to capitalize. Boise State for years was THE "non-power" program in the nation, with...
mwcconnection.com
Boise State Returns Home From Myrtle Beach Invitational With a Win Over Colorado, Prepares for Utah Valley
Colorado - 20.0%. After Chibuzo Agbo’s stellar performance against Loyola-Chicago, it was apparent that he needs to be a key cog in the Bronco offense for it to run smoothly. While he didn’t rain shots from downtown, Agbo played much more aggressive and looked for his shot rather than waiting for it.
Arbiter Online
Boise State media professor becomes inaugural director of paranormal activity for the Communication Building
“A baffling personality.” “Eclectic.” “A genius.” These are the words used to describe Nathan Snyder, the inaugural director of paranormal activity and investigation for the Communication Building at Boise State University. Snyder, a media professor at Boise State, has taught at the university for 13...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Bonus: City Cast Boise talks WinCo
Happy Thanksgiving from LD & Joel! We wanted to do something special for this episode, which is why we're handing the mic over to our friends at City Cast Boise as they chat about one of our *favorite* local spots: WinCo!. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise...
KTVB
An emotional Boise State senior day coming for Tyreque Jones
Boise State will recognize 25 seniors Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Based on the words of DC Spencer Danielson, the most-emotional farewell may be Jones' goodbye.
406mtsports.com
Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday
What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Post Register
Press conference announced by Fruitland PD on the Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have announced a press conference for this Thursday, December, 1st, with an update on the Michael Vaughan case. Fruitland Police worked for over a week digging in the backyard of a nearby residence to where Michael went missing more than a year and a half ago.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
Luxury Home Near Boise Is A Showpiece Going For $1 Million
The realtor said it best "Spa-like" and this home in Nampa really has that feeling throughout the entire house, not just the primary luxury suite. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It's over 2,600 sq. ft. and sits on a lot of more than 1.5 acres. When I...
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
kisu.org
Idaho State Museum to host Winter Wonder Village events in Boise
The Idaho State Museum, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society located in Boise, is hosting the public over three nights to explore Winter Wonder Village and participate in special programming, including festive crafts, music and activities. Attendees can also view illuminated historic houses located in Pioneer Village. The events also include a special guest during the Family Second Saturday on Dec. 10.
Boise businesses welcome holiday shoppers on Small Business Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published Friday, Nov. 25. It's one of the busiest weekends of the year for shoppers - and businesses. While there were many blockbuster deals being offered for Black Friday, local small businesses have another date circled on their calendar.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
Comments / 0