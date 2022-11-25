ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siesta Key, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

8 Awesome Things to Do at Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key is a narrow island in Sarasota County, Florida with a great beach town vibe. The beautiful weather, amazing beaches and great local restaurants offer so many fun things to do at Siesta Key, Florida throughout the year. Whether you’re visiting Siesta Key with family or friends, you’re sure to have a great time in this beautiful beach destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
SIESTA KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Fat Point Brewing to join UTC lineup in Sarasota by early 2023

One executive is stepping up his game plan to continue a brewery he said is important to the Southwest Florida region. Leo “L.J.” Govoni, CEO and co-founder of Seaboard Craft Beer Holdings, has selected University Town Center for the next Fat Point Brewing location. Although the brewery is...
SARASOTA, FL
getnews.info

Jeff LaBelle Welcomes Visitors to Sarasota, Florida – Still a Beautiful Place to live and visit

Although we are saddened by the devastation south of us from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota was barely scathed. “As a long time resident and business owner in Sarasota, I have watched it grow and thrive”, said Jeffrey LaBelle. It’s beautiful with award winning beach, Siesta Key Beach, and nearby Longboat Key, Lido Key and Casey Key. St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater are all close by. Downtown Sarasota is a vibrant community, with younger families moving in and expanding outside of downtown to Lakewood Ranch and Palmer Ranch.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Local exterminator rescues Longboat Key wildlife

In six month's time, Kevin Byrne saved three swans, two sea turtles and an owl. Kevin Byrne is in pest control, but he’s not what you’d call an exterminator. Byrne is quite the opposite: He’s become a life saver for Longboat Key wildlife. Within six months, while...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide

TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
fox13news.com

Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for the Tampa Bay region and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from people booking rooms. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things in the community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy