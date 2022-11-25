Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
tourcounsel.com
Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the one thing you need for the occasion -- an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from...
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Treasure Island Beach Brings Storybook Fantasies To Life During The Encore Weekend of Sanding Ovations
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – Humpty Dumpty sat on some sand, Humpty Dumpty wanted to see some good bands. All local vendors and all local bands, surrounded by works of art created from sand, makes Sanding Ovations encore weekend one of the best event across the
wlrn.org
Ian still haunts Southwest Florida, the future for sea turtles, and America's detention system
Hurricane Ian brought devastation to Southwest Florida, destroying the livelihoods of many and affecting the region’s ecosystem. Weeks after the storm made landfall, residents are still feeling its effects. On this week's special edition of The Florida Roundup, we revisited some of the impactful coverage of Ian's aftermath by...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Awesome Things to Do at Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key is a narrow island in Sarasota County, Florida with a great beach town vibe. The beautiful weather, amazing beaches and great local restaurants offer so many fun things to do at Siesta Key, Florida throughout the year. Whether you’re visiting Siesta Key with family or friends, you’re sure to have a great time in this beautiful beach destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
Longboat Observer
Fat Point Brewing to join UTC lineup in Sarasota by early 2023
One executive is stepping up his game plan to continue a brewery he said is important to the Southwest Florida region. Leo “L.J.” Govoni, CEO and co-founder of Seaboard Craft Beer Holdings, has selected University Town Center for the next Fat Point Brewing location. Although the brewery is...
getnews.info
Jeff LaBelle Welcomes Visitors to Sarasota, Florida – Still a Beautiful Place to live and visit
Although we are saddened by the devastation south of us from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota was barely scathed. “As a long time resident and business owner in Sarasota, I have watched it grow and thrive”, said Jeffrey LaBelle. It’s beautiful with award winning beach, Siesta Key Beach, and nearby Longboat Key, Lido Key and Casey Key. St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater are all close by. Downtown Sarasota is a vibrant community, with younger families moving in and expanding outside of downtown to Lakewood Ranch and Palmer Ranch.
nomadlawyer.org
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
Longboat Observer
Local exterminator rescues Longboat Key wildlife
In six month's time, Kevin Byrne saved three swans, two sea turtles and an owl. Kevin Byrne is in pest control, but he’s not what you’d call an exterminator. Byrne is quite the opposite: He’s become a life saver for Longboat Key wildlife. Within six months, while...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
fox13news.com
Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide
TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
fox13news.com
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue
SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for the Tampa Bay region and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from people booking rooms. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things in the community.
Where to find the most DAZZLING Christmas lights in Tampa Bay
Look no further, your family’s 2022 guide for the best holiday lights in Tampa Bay is here! There’s no better way to put your family into the holiday spirit than touring one of the beautiful Christmas light displays! Related stories we think you’ll love: The Best Christmas Events for Families in Tampa Bay Our Favorite Family-Friendly […]
