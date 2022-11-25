Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Community Invited As Los Luceros Historic Site Turns On Lights With Farolito Event Dec. 17
Soak in the natural beauty of Los Luceros Historic Site in the farolitos’ soft glow and stay warm with Black Mesa Winery’s mulled wine — this will be a family friendly, community-oriented night with fun for all. Walk the grounds and explore the majestic historic buildings while...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Small Business Saturday At Pet Pangaea
Scene from Small Business Saturday at Pet Pangaea in Central Park Square as a happy dog gets a tasty treat at the checkout counter. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene of happy customers at Pet Pangaea on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene inside Pet...
ladailypost.com
LAAC: ‘Affordable Arts’ Continues Tuesday Through Sunday!
The Los Alamos Arts Council wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the members the community who turned out for opening weekend of Affordable Arts!. This week, Affordable Arts continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery. The Gift...
ladailypost.com
2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run Results Announced
Scene from the 2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run, which began in the parking lot Sunday at Los Alamos Middle School on Hawks Drive. Photo by Joan Williams. Scene from the 2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run, which began in the parking lot Sunday at Los Alamos Middle School on Hawks Drive. Photo by Joan Williams.
ladailypost.com
Shop Bradbury & Nature Center On Museum Store Sunday!
Scene of Small Business Saturday of Gadgets Gift Shop inside the Bradbury Science Museum at 1350 Central Ave. The Bradbury Science Museum Association (BSMA) operates Gadgets and is offering 10 percent off Newton’s Discovery and everything else in the shop today, Nov. 27, for Museum Store Sunday. BSMA members receive 20 percent off. The BSMA supports STEM education in Northern New Mexico, learn more at www.bradburyassociation.org. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Rotary Interact: ‘Spread The Warmth’ Food/Clothing Drive
During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive. All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico.
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
Opening night for River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday attraction. Saturday night is the 25th opening night for the River of Lights season. Eventgoers can stroll along a path lit with more than 700 light displays, animated 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights. “It is absolutely beautiful and it’s the best light show that […]
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters And Los Alamos Golf & Games On Small Business Saturday
A crowd gathers at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Café on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Café on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The sign in the window of...
ladailypost.com
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Opera Named Festival Of The Year At International Opera Awards
Crosby Theatre at the Santa Fe Opera alight and abuzz on Opening Night of Tristan und Isolde. Photo by Robert Godwin. SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera has been recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards ceremony held at the historic Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain. The company was additionally honored to be nominated in the World Premiere category for its 2022 Season production of M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang. Two 2022 Season artists, M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 director James Robinson and The Barber of Seville conductor Iván López Reynoso were also celebrated as nominees in the Director and Rising Talent categories.
Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos County Ice Rink
On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos County Ice Rink employee Alex Tuning. The ice rink is open for business and Tuning is holding up skates available for rent. For a schedule, click here. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County Ice Rink employees and skaters get ready...
ladailypost.com
Taos Chamber Music Group Presents Two Winter-themed Programs With Gleb Ivanov Dec. 9, 10 & 11
The Taos Chamber Music Group’s (TCMG) 30th Anniversary Season celebrates the holiday season with two of its most popular programs. Both feature the immensely gifted pianist Gleb Ivanov who will be presented in a solo piano recital, “Winter Scenes” Friday, Dec. 9, and then join TCMG musicians for a chamber music program, “Journey Into Winter” with two performances Dec. 10 and 11.
ladailypost.com
LACF: What Is Giving Tuesday Anyway?
Los Alamos Community Foundation (LACF) This Tuesday, Nov. 29, tens of millions of people will acknowledge and participate in Giving Tuesday. What is Giving Tuesday anyway, and what might you do about it?. Established in 2012 in New York, Giving Tuesday began as a reaction against the consumerism of Black...
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
Albuquerque Animal Welfare extends Black Friday sale
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will be extending its Black Friday pet adoption event. The Black Friday sale offers waived adoption fees for animals. The department states that 40 animals were able to find their forever homes on Friday. Today and tomorrow the event will continue at all shelter locations. Each adoption […]
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Karen Wray Gallery
On the job in Los Alamos today is owner Karen Wray of Karen Wray Gallery discussing a piece created by artist Richard Prather on display in her gallery at 1247 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Comments / 0