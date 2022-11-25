Read full article on original website
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
Pilot ejects ahead of T-38 training jet crash in Mississippi
An instructor pilot in Mississippi had to eject from a T-38 Talon training jet Monday after an unknown malfunction caused the plane to crash shortly after takeoff. The jet from Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., crashed around 1 p.m. local time south of the base on private property. Emergency officials...
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
MotorTrend Magazine
Traditional Vision With Family Roots: Finishing a ’32 Ford Project Car Started Two Decades Ago
"You have to be in the right mindset to drive this car," says Logan Kucharek of the chopped and channeled '32 Ford coupe he shares with his brother Tanner. "It's raw and it's rugged, and that's all part of the experience. You just want to be prepared for it." The...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1955 Hudson Rambler Custom Cross Country
The American Motors Corporation was formed when the Nash-Kelvinator Corporation and the Hudson Motor Car Company merged in 1954. New cars with AMC badges didn't show up until the 1966 model year, however; prior to that, the old marque names were kept alive for a while. Cars with Nash badges survived until 1957, while Rambler (formerly a Nash model name) became the main AMC brand through 1967 (though the 1930s Nash "Weather Eye" feature name went on AMC dashboards well into the 1970s). The Hudson name got the axe at the same time as Nash, but one AMC machine managed to get two marque names just before that: the Hudson Rambler Custom Cross-Country station wagon. Here's one of those rare machines, spotted a few months ago in a Wyoming self-service yard just over the border from Colorado.
MotorTrend Magazine
Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew First Drive
The Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew was just the right tool for exploring the Montana countryside because, in addition to a wealth of off-road tech and capability, there was room for five passengers to come along for the ride. Let's start with the seating—normally asking five people to ride in...
