People are dying waiting for social care. Wealthy people's inheritance issues are not a priority | Polly Toynbee
A cap on the amount individuals pay ignores the much greater needs of those who get no care at all, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
NHS cancer care to be seriously disrupted by nurses’ strike action
Royal College of Nursing finalising areas to be affected, leaving patients in England and Wales unable to receive some treatments
Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over plans for a 20% VAT hike on private school fees that could push 90,000 extra pupils into already stressed state system
Sir Keir Starmer was facing a fierce backlash last night over a proposed 'class-war' tax of 20 per cent on private schools, which critics said would restrict access for all but the children of the super-rich. The Labour leader, who was a pupil at Reigate Grammar School when it transitioned...
Nurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay row
Nurses are set to strike for two days next month in a dramatic escalation in an ongoing pay dispute across the NHS. The Royal College of Nursing has announced the industrial action after they said the government turned down their offer of negotiations. It will take place on 15 and 20 December in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Strikes have been paused in Scotland after pay negotiations in the country were reopened. RCN say experienced nurses are still 20 per cent worse off in real terms due to "below inflation" awards since 2010. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial actionMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pondJudge filmed laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing
Senior Tory joins rebellion trying to force Sunak’s hand on onshore wind ban
Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms.Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.Mr Sunak is also facing a split in opinion from within his own Cabinet, with Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove understood to be backing an end to the moratorium.Transport Secretary Mark Harper acknowledged the situation is “not easy” but insisted the stream of Tory...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
BBC
Gwent Police: Senior Tory has 'no confidence' in Chief Constable Pam Kelly
The Senedd's Conservative leader has no confidence in the chief constable of Gwent Police or the area's police commissioner, the Tories have said. Andrew RT Davies criticised the force's leadership after the family of a man at the heart of a probe into misconduct said they do not trust the police.
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
London Fire Brigade chief accepts organisation is institutionally racist and misogynist and vows change
The London Fire Brigade’s commissioner has accepted the organisation is institutionally racist and misogynist and has vowed that change “starts now”. It comes after an independent review of the capital’s fire service found the organisation had a “toxic culture”, with accounts ranging from women being groped to people having their helmets filled with urine.The review, led by Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor for the North West, contains further shocking incidents such as a black firefighter who was subject to racist bullying which culminated in someone putting a mock noose above his locker.The report also refers to a Muslim...
Nurses tell Health Secretary it’s ‘pay negotiations or nothing’ to avert strikes
The Royal College of Nursing has told the Health Secretary it is negotiations on pay “or nothing” after he urged the union to return for talks about working conditions to avert strikes.Steve Barclay on Saturday continued his refusal to discuss pay as nurses prepare to strike on December 15 and 20 unless they get a 19% rise.He wrote to the RCN urging its representatives to “come back to the table” for talks, with a Whitehall source suggesting these could include subjects such as pension arrangements, holidays, rosters and the availability of free coffee.You cannot shut them out and then repeat...
Nurses to strike for two days as December disruption deepens
Royal College of Nursing announces unprecedented action, likely to to be first in a series of strikes by NHS staff over winter
BBC
Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes
A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
Tony Blair praises Matt Hancock for ‘courageous’ decision to appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity’
Sir Tony Blair has praised former Tory health secretary Matt Hancock for his “courage” in taking the controversial decision to spend three weeks in the Australian jungle filming ITV’s I’m A Celebrity while a remaining a sitting MP.Voting by the British public saw Mr Hancock take third place in the reality TV show – but he now returns to Westminster to face angry colleagues and constituents, having been publicly rebuked by prime minister Rishi Sunak and stripped of the Tory whip for taking part.The pandemic-era minister resigned after being caught breaking his own health guidance during a romantic affair...
Whitehall chief looking at whether to stop civil service work on Scotland vote
Scotland secretary tells MPs Simon Case is considering issue related to would-be independence referendum
BBC
ScotRail strike off as RMT staff accept pay offer
Staff at ScotRail have accepted an increased pay offer, averting a planned series of strikes. The RMT had planned to strike next Saturday followed by regular walk-outs on Fridays and Saturdays up to Christmas. Members were voting on a 5% rise plus an extra £750. ScotRail said this means...
BBC
William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
BT awards tens of thousands of staff £1,500 as strikes end
Union will urge workers to accept award, which will benefit 85% of UK staff, to end protracted dispute
