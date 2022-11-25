Read full article on original website
KGW
Oregonians have a choice after Thanksgiving: Black Friday or Green Friday
One is a consumer blitz of sales and shopping, while the other is a nudge toward enjoying Oregon’s great outdoors. Both can help work off a turkey dinner.
kptv.com
Portland metro winter weather preparation in full swing
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow plows are getting ready to hit the roads, as some higher elevations could see some snow or ice this week. Tire experts also say there are easy steps you can take to prepare your car for winter driving in the Pacific Northwest during this time.
You’ll never guess which Christmas movie is Oregon’s favorite
Oregonians may live in the most horror-obsessed state in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy a good Christmas flick as well.
Bad weather closes I-84 lanes in eastern Oregon
A winter weather storm closed I-84 in both directions Monday afternoon in eastern Oregon after multiple crashes near La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
Channel 6000
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
kptv.com
ODOT says snow plow operator shortage is biggest challenge with more snow in forecast
MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - With winter weather expected for some parts of the state this week, FOX 12 is preparing for a First Alert Weather Day as the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said it’s bracing for impact. But they’re doing it amid a plow driver shortage they said could create some challenges.
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
KTVL
From fall to winter: Big pattern change on the way for the Pacific Northwest
OREGON, USA — We've been mild and dry for the past couple weeks, a rare sight for the Pacific Northwest in November, but much colder and wetter weather is on the way starting this Sunday. A 'high pressure ridge' has been locked in on the west coast for the...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
hereisoregon.com
Hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, at the tip of Sauvie Island
Drive out to Sauvie Island, take Reeder Road all the way to the end, and hike the Warrior Point Trail three miles until it emerges from the forest onto the beach. There you’ll see it: Warrior Rock Lighthouse, the smallest lighthouse in Oregon. The journey to reach the tiny...
klcc.org
After more than two decades, Hwy 20 to lose its ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that ODOT has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on troublesome stretches of highway.
KTVZ
More snow is on the way
Tuesday will stay cold, with highs in the mid-30s, but we will see some partial clearing as a break between systems. The next system moving on Tuesday night will start warmer and wetter. Lows will be in the 20s and we can expect snow showers by morning. With highs in the 40s, we will see mixed showers Wednesday.
thatoregonlife.com
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
klcc.org
Here’s why the West Coast Dungeness crab season has been delayed
Oregon’s most valuable commercial fishery, Dungeness crab, will have its season delayed from its traditional Dec. 1 start date because of low meat yields. Testing shows the crabs in some ocean areas off the West Coast don’t have enough meat in them to satisfy the commercial market. In...
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere
PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
focushillsboro.com
Due to a Rise in Hunger Across the State, Oregon Food Banks Are Being Forced to Make Cuts
Oregon Food Banks: There is no letup in sight for the need for food, according to local and regional food managers. One of these managers even reported that the food pantry she oversees has had to reduce the amount of food they distribute due to rising prices and surging demand.
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
