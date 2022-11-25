Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Irene Cara, ’80s pop star behind ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of “Fame” and “Flashdance” in the early ’80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene,” Judith Moose said in a...
When and where to watch your favorite holiday specials this year
It's the most wonderful time of the year - holiday classics have returned to our TV screens.
Will Smith opens up about ‘bottled rage’ that fuelled his Oscars slap
Will Smith has finally shed some light on what prompted him to fly off the handle and slap Chris Rock, in what was arguably the most memorable TV moment of the year.The Hollywood superstar broke down in tears during his first talk-show interview since the infamous Oscars-night altercation, telling The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah he’d been fuelled by “bottled rage” when he stormed onto the stage and attacked the ceremony’s host.Smith, 54, stressed that he wasn’t trying to justify his aggressive behaviour but had been “going through something that night.”“'There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end...
KESQ
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game
If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren’t going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief...
Comments / 0