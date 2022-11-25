ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will Smith opens up about ‘bottled rage’ that fuelled his Oscars slap

Will Smith has finally shed some light on what prompted him to fly off the handle and slap Chris Rock, in what was arguably the most memorable TV moment of the year.The Hollywood superstar broke down in tears during his first talk-show interview since the infamous Oscars-night altercation, telling The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah he’d been fuelled by “bottled rage” when he stormed onto the stage and attacked the ceremony’s host.Smith, 54, stressed that he wasn’t trying to justify his aggressive behaviour but had been “going through something that night.”“'There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end...
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game

If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren’t going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief...
