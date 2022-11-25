Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
sciencealert.com
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
natureworldnews.com
Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice
Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
petapixel.com
Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean
These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
Phys.org
New kind of tropical cyclone identified in the Indian Ocean
Flinders University oceanography experts have described a new kind of cyclone in the Indian Ocean near Sumatra after observing satellite surface winds in the region. The experts' search for the trigger mechanisms of the Indian Ocean Dipole has led to the discovery of the new type of atmospheric tropical cyclone forming in the South-East Tropical Indian Ocean (SETIO) that they call SETIO Cyclone.
Man Wakes Up to Unexpected Visitor Outside His Iceland Airbnb
If you want to visit a place where you can witness nature at its most beautiful, you can really go wrong with Iceland. With its stunning volcanoes and hot springs, the swirling oceans surrounding the island, and the many glittering glaciers, waterfalls, and fjords come together to make the Scandanavian country seem out of this world. Even the animals that live in Iceland are truly spectacular.
WATCH: Scientists Discover Several Bizarre New Creatures in the Depths of the Indian Ocean
Scientists have uncovered a new world of bizarre creatures deep within the ocean waters as they explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. These weird and fascinating creatures were found as the experts spent time investigating the volcanoes that sit underwater in the Indian Ocean. A 35-Day Expedition Leads To...
Thrillist
Colombia's Smallest National Park Is a Mystical Island
La Concha lake in Colombia seems pretty innocent at first glance. You’d never guess that this unassuming body of water is home to the country’s smallest national park or the legendary lore swimming beneath the surface. Which is more fascinating, we’ll leave up to you. But indeed,...
The 20 Best Airbnbs on and Around Lake Tahoe
There’s never a bad time to visit Lake Tahoe — and when it comes to lodgings, nothing fits the vibe like a cabin in the woods. Repeat visitors probably already know where they want to stay — and you’ll find plenty of options below for covetable spots from Carnelian Bay to South Lake Tahoe.
MySanAntonio
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
Sir David Attenborough, that all-time great crusader for preserving our planet, once said that “No one will protect what they don’t care about, and no one will care about what they have never experienced.” As a man who has intimately experienced Earth’s wildest places and a pioneering entrepreneur who has created a space for others to do the same, few people know the meaning of those words more intimately than Patrick Woodhead.
tourcounsel.com
Raja Ampat Islands, West Papua, Indonesia (with Map & Photos)
Raja Ampat Islands, or the Four Kings, is an archipelago of over 1,500 small islands, reefs and shallow waters at the northwestern tip of the Bird's Head Peninsula in New Guinea. It is located on the northeast coast of the Indonesian province of West Papua. The four main islands of the archipelago are Misuul, Salavati, Batanta, and Waigeo, as well as the small island of Kofio.
tourcounsel.com
Darwin Falls in Death Valley National Park (with Map & Photos)
Darwin Falls is a picturesque waterfall found on the western edge of Death Valley National Park, one of the driest places on the planet. And what is better, the waterfall flows throughout the year!. Situated in a lush oasis accessible by a 3km round trip hike, Darwin Falls features lush...
Tourist Narrowly Survives 130-Foot Fall From Cliff in Bali
Though less than half the size of Hawaii’s big island, Bali, Indonesia, packs a punch in terms of adventure and awe-inspiring sights. With its gorgeous beaches, lush landscapes, crystal clear waters, and looming volcanoes, Bali is known as the Land of the Gods for a reason. It’s an absolutely magical destination. That magic, however, does not make common sense an unnecessary precaution.
vinlove.net
The roads are considered by tourists to be the most beautiful in Vietnam
Not only serving the purpose of travel, but these roads also have their own unique markings and points. The country of Vietnam has never run out of interesting things to discover, especially about the majestic natural landscapes. Because of that, most foreign tourists when traveling to Vietnam commented that they came because of the natural landscape.
WATCH: Drone Footage Provides Mesmerizing View of Massive Volcanic Eruption
Few people have witnessed a volcanic eruption from a bird’s-eye view and lived to tell the tale, but thanks to some drones that flew over the top of the active mountain, we’re able to witness the moment when magma bubbles up past the earth’s crust, transitioning to full-blown lava. The footage is nothing short of mesmerizing and terrifying.
Diamond diggers in South Africa's deserted mines break the law — and risk their lives
Photos show the desperate search for scraps left by big diamond operators. But amid rampant poverty and unemployment, zama-zamas see no other way to provide for their families.
Comments / 0