Winston Pipitone
4d ago
how about you lose with dignity? you don't see democrats screaming election fraud when they lose. a liar told a lie and it just snowballed despite no evidence at all. ridiculous brain dead people, it's that simple
41
Trump Sucks!
4d ago
Sounds like Kari Lake needs to go back to college and if she hasn't gone to college. Then she needs to enrolled in college and learn how votes are counted. Because Trump did the samething. Bill Barr had to explain to Trump on how the votes are counted.
20
facts matter
2d ago
This is a caterwauling woman who clearly thinks she's entitled to win despite the outcome and the will of the people. It's not surprising she's a Trump backed cultist with no moral compass.
8
