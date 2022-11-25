Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been setting the stage for its next major arc, and the newest chapter of the series has brought Boruto and Momoshiki's Karma fusion to a whole new stage! Following the first major fight against Code, the Hidden Leaf Village has gone through a number of changes as not only are Eida and Daemon now in the village, but Boruto and Kawaki still have to deal with the fact that their respective Karma marks are now much different than before. In Boruto's case, it's become much more dangerous as he constantly has to keep Momoshiki Otsutsuki at bay within him.

13 HOURS AGO