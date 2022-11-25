Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for Black Friday (PS5, Xbox)
The Call of Duty franchise has been one of the biggest players in gaming for a while now, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re familiar with the iconic Modern Warfare campaigns. Well, the game’s latest iteration is already a smash hit and a lot of fun, and if you want to pick it up for Xbox or PlayStation, Walmart has it discounted down to $55 from $70, which is great for a newly released game.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
dexerto.com
How to move faster in Warzone 2.0: CoD expert reveals best guns for max movement speed
Warzone expert TrueGameData has revealed the best guns to maximize movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, pinpointing a number to get around Al-Mazrah as quickly as possible. Much has been said about Warzone 2.0’s movement mechanics since the game launched on November 16. Some have figured out...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand DMZ Solos as Tarkov-like mode lauded
Warzone 2 players are loving Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode so much that they’re demanding a solo version to be developed and added by Infinity Ward. Modern Warfare 2 is arguably the most ambitious CoD title yet, as the franchise’s iconic multiplayer is backed up by Warzone 2 and the brand-new DMZ mode.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 pros overturn Sniper Rifle ban ahead of CDL Major 1
Modern Warfare 2 pros have overturned the shortlived GA ban on Sniper Rifles from competitive matches ahead of the start of Call of Duty League season, which starts with CDL Major 1 Qualifiers on December 2. The launch of any new Call of Duty means its player base has to...
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
Rockstar wants GTA Online players to steal $2 trillion (yes, trillion) in a week
GTA Online's latest Heists Event is wrapping up in a big way.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players suggest simple fix for map rotation frustrations
Overwatch 2 players have banded together to suggest a surprisingly simple fix to the game’s map selection, which could improve the amount of variety offered in Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. Blizzard Entertainment’s FPS sequel, Overwatch 2, is set to unveil new treats for new and returning players.
dexerto.com
Riot promises “funnel” jungle nerfs as Season 13 strat breaks League of Legends
Double jungle and funneling has caught the ire of League of Legends players once again to start Season 13 with a new strategy prevailing with the new items. Riot has promised nerfs to the strategy though, stating it was a “niche abuse case” missed in testing. League of...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils best meta long-range weapon with “insane TTK”
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed which weapon he believes is the strongest at long-range and comes equipped with an “insane TTK”. While guns like the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub have already established themselves as the top-tier picks for close-quarters in Warzone, finding a long-range option can be slightly more complicated.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal Ramattra has been in development since 2017
Ramattra, Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, is coming at the end of 2022. In a video explaining the process of developing the Omnic hero, it was revealed that Ramattra has been in development since 2017. Game development is a long and complicated process. Out of all the concepts that come...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2.0 players demand Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG feature to fix game crashes
Warzone 2.0 players have called on Infinity Ward to add a simple PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege feature to stop game crashes and internet issues punishing players. Warzone 2.0 dropped back on November 16, meaning players have now had ample time to figure out the tweaks and changes they want to see Infinity Ward implement in the near future.
