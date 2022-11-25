ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2

If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
dexerto.com

GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives

Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
ComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some

A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time

Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for Black Friday (PS5, Xbox)

The Call of Duty franchise has been one of the biggest players in gaming for a while now, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re familiar with the iconic Modern Warfare campaigns. Well, the game’s latest iteration is already a smash hit and a lot of fun, and if you want to pick it up for Xbox or PlayStation, Walmart has it discounted down to $55 from $70, which is great for a newly released game.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 players demand DMZ Solos as Tarkov-like mode lauded

Warzone 2 players are loving Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode so much that they’re demanding a solo version to be developed and added by Infinity Ward. Modern Warfare 2 is arguably the most ambitious CoD title yet, as the franchise’s iconic multiplayer is backed up by Warzone 2 and the brand-new DMZ mode.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 pros overturn Sniper Rifle ban ahead of CDL Major 1

Modern Warfare 2 pros have overturned the shortlived GA ban on Sniper Rifles from competitive matches ahead of the start of Call of Duty League season, which starts with CDL Major 1 Qualifiers on December 2. The launch of any new Call of Duty means its player base has to...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players suggest simple fix for map rotation frustrations

Overwatch 2 players have banded together to suggest a surprisingly simple fix to the game’s map selection, which could improve the amount of variety offered in Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. Blizzard Entertainment’s FPS sequel, Overwatch 2, is set to unveil new treats for new and returning players.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 expert unveils best meta long-range weapon with “insane TTK”

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed which weapon he believes is the strongest at long-range and comes equipped with an “insane TTK”. While guns like the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub have already established themselves as the top-tier picks for close-quarters in Warzone, finding a long-range option can be slightly more complicated.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 devs reveal Ramattra has been in development since 2017

Ramattra, Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, is coming at the end of 2022. In a video explaining the process of developing the Omnic hero, it was revealed that Ramattra has been in development since 2017. Game development is a long and complicated process. Out of all the concepts that come...
dexerto.com

Warzone 2.0 players demand Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG feature to fix game crashes

Warzone 2.0 players have called on Infinity Ward to add a simple PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege feature to stop game crashes and internet issues punishing players. Warzone 2.0 dropped back on November 16, meaning players have now had ample time to figure out the tweaks and changes they want to see Infinity Ward implement in the near future.

