Cameron Smith chasing Jason Scrivener at 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Adam Scott and Cameron Smith on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2022 Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 25, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith is making the most of his return to Australia for the first time in three years.

The third-ranked golfer in the world fired a second-round 6-under 65 on Friday at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, moving into solo second at 9 under through 36 holes at one of the biggest golf events Down Under. Smith trails leader Jason Scrivener by one shot heading to the third round.

Scrivener, who was tied for the first-round lead, shot 67 on Friday to take control of the lead.

“Yesterday it was pretty stress-free and I hit the ball tee to green really well,” Scrivener said. “Today it was a little scrappier, got away with a few things and scrambled well. All in all, pretty happy with it.”

Masahiro Kawamura and Cameron John are tied for third at 8 under.

Adam Scott, who shot 5 under in the opening round, shot 1 over on Friday, his lone highlight coming with a long birdie putt on the 17th hole. Min Woo Lee, who shared the first-round lead with Scrivener, shot 2 over in the second round and is at 4 under for the tournament with Scott.