Looking for a last-minute Cyber Monday deal? You can get the Apple Pencil 2 for under $100 with this Cyber Monday deal, where you can save 31% on this stylus. Apple Cyber Monday deals are tough to come by, usually, the discounts on their products are not quite as huge as the rest of the shopping event. However, you do encounter the odd gem. This time around, we’ve spotted that you can get 31% off the Apple Pencil 2. It will work on many of the recently-released iPads and can level up your tablet into a full-scale digital drawing surface.

17 HOURS AGO