Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal: Get $900 off a Gigabyte Aorus 15 before it disappears
Want to be gaming on the go as we swing from Black Friday and Cyber Monday to Christmas? Well, B&H Photo has you covered with this Gigabyte Aorus 15. We reviewed the bigger, meatier brother of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 earlier this year. We thought the performance and specs of the laptop were magnificent, even despite its flaws. However, the smaller 15-inch version seems to be the perfect cross between the heavy-duty specs of the Aorus brand, while still being small enough to fit into an average bag.
Cyber Monday CPU deal: Get 49% off an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Getting the best Cyber Monday CPU deal can be tough, but right now, you can get 50% off an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in this incredible Cyber Monday deal. AMD has just switched platforms for its new AM5 CPUs, but the barrier to entry remains high. It’s likely that your gaming PC might be running an AM4-based Ryzen system instead. So, if you needed to get yourself a clutch PC upgrade this Cyber Monday, AMD has you covered. Their previous-gen Zen 3 processors can be had for up to 49% off, and that includes the incredibly speedy Ryzen 5 5600X.
Apple Pencil 2 Cyber Monday deal: Get a brand-new stylus for under $100
Looking for a last-minute Cyber Monday deal? You can get the Apple Pencil 2 for under $100 with this Cyber Monday deal, where you can save 31% on this stylus. Apple Cyber Monday deals are tough to come by, usually, the discounts on their products are not quite as huge as the rest of the shopping event. However, you do encounter the odd gem. This time around, we’ve spotted that you can get 31% off the Apple Pencil 2. It will work on many of the recently-released iPads and can level up your tablet into a full-scale digital drawing surface.
GameStop reportedly leaked users’ credit card information and address
Users on GameStop’s website have reported that the site is giving people access to other people’s orders including their credit card information and full address. With Black Friday sales in full swing and Cyber Monday coming up, gamers have scoured every vendor they can think of in search of some good deals.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet FPS mod looks to drastically improve performance
In a fan-made mod, a Pokemon trainer drastically improved the performance of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, managing to run the game at a stable 60 FPS. However don’t expect it to come to your Switch right away. The newest mainline entries to the Pokemon franchise, Scarlet and Violet, have...
Best Warzone 2.0 LMG class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks
Warzone 2.0 brings all of Modern Warfare 2’s LMGS into Al-Mazrah, but which should you be using? Here, we rank every LMG in the battle royale, as of November 24. LMGs only made the Original Warzone 1 meta on a few occasions, but the class is very viable in Warzone 2. The battle royale’s TTK is extremely fast, making the heavy weapons perfect for shredding through multiple enemies at once.
Warzone 2 expert unveils best meta long-range weapon with “insane TTK”
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed which weapon he believes is the strongest at long-range and comes equipped with an “insane TTK”. While guns like the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub have already established themselves as the top-tier picks for close-quarters in Warzone, finding a long-range option can be slightly more complicated.
How to make Gold fast in WoW Dragonflight: Best professions
Here are the best professions to learn in WoW Dragonflight that will earn you the most amount of Gold with ease, including Herbalism, Mining, Enchanting, Inscription, and Jewelcrafting. For many WoW players, a new expansion offers the chance to dive back into the beloved MMORPG with new zones to explore...
How to get more Vigor in WoW Dragonflight: Fly longer while Dragonriding
WoW Dragonflight’s Vigor resource is new for Dragonriding and if you would like to fly for longer, you’re going to need to know how to get more Vigor. Here, we have some tips to do just that. Activision Blizzard rolled out the latest expansion on November 28, with...
Valorant devs want to “iterate faster” on agent changes, but there’s a catch
Valorant doesn’t have the rapid balancing cycle other live service games like League of Legends are known for. It can lead to some stale metas — ones Riot want to fix and “iterate faster” on, but there are a few catches stopping them. It can...
CoD insider claims MW2 devs interested in Ghost spinoff campaign
Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley has been a hit for Infinity Ward ever since his introduction to the franchise and now it appears the studio may be interested in giving him his own MW2 spinoff. Ghost’s history in Call of Duty is an expansive one. First debuting back in Modern...
Warzone 2 players spot subtle Verdansk easter egg hidden on new Operator
A subtle throwback to Verdansk has been uncovered across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as the Reyes Operator just can’t seem to let go of the past. When Warzone 2 was first announced, developers assured Verdansk would be left behind. With Al Mazrah taking over the spotlight, and the original game focusing on Caldera instead, Verdansk was said to be a thing of the past, never to return.
WoW Dragonflight: How to transfer your character for free
Looking to transfer your World of Warcraft character for free in WoW Dragonflight? This guide will show you how to do just that. As thousands of players pour into the Dragonflight servers, many may be wondering if they can share their old characters by way of a transfer. If you...
