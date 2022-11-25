Read full article on original website
Hear Walmart employee who witnessed shooting describe manager's reputation
At least six people were killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to local officials. CNN's Brian Todd speaks with an employee who witnessed the shooting before the gunman eventually turned the gun on himself, according to law enforcement.
Coworkers say Walmart shooter had exhibited odd and threatening behavior in the past
Several coworkers of the Walmart supervisor suspected of committing the deadly rampage inside a Chesapeake, Virginia, store said the shooter had exhibited odd and threatening behavior in the past.
Walmart mass shooter reportedly left manifesto on his cellphone
The Walmart manager who killed six people at the supermarket in Virginia on Nov. 22 had a manifesto on his phone, as well as a list of people he wanted to target. Law enforcement found the manifesto on 31-year-old Andre Bing’s phone. Bing fatally shot himself. Police have not confirmed a motive for Bing’s violent attack.
Police Say Virginia Walmart Shooter Who Killed 7, Including Himself, Was An Employee
A Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store employee shot seven people fatally, including himself, and injured several others Tuesday night, according to authorities. Six victims died and four were hospitalized, with the suspect dying of what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chesapeake Police Chief
Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, left a "death note"
The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday. Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said Friday.Police have identified the victims as: Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo...
Daily Beast
Youngest Victim in Walmart Mass Shooting, 16, Identified as Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron
The youngest victim in the Walmart mass shooting that killed six in Chesapeake, Virginia has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron, whose identity had previously been withheld since he’s a minor. Chavez-Barron was an employee at the Walmart Supercenter when he was killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, who killed at least six people and injured six more before taking his own life Tuesday. Chavez-Barron’s family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night by the store’s entrance to honor his memory. He was an 11th grade honors student who loved building with Legos and an “excellent” big brother, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.
'Death Note' From Walmart Shooter Andre Bing Released by Police
The suspect wrote in the note released by the city of Chesapeake that he wished "I could have saved everyone from myself."
Andre Bing Identified as Walmart Mass Shooter Who Killed Several Co-Workers
The gunman who killed several people at a Virginia Walmart has been named as 31-year-old Andre Bing.
NBC Chicago
Prime Suspect in Walmart Shooting Left Note Addressed to God, Police Say
The prime suspect in the mass shooting that left six people dead at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, left a “death note” addressed to God on his phone, police said Friday. The 31-year-old man said his actions were not planned, but things had fallen into place like...
WCNC
'We are all devastated' | Victims' families speak out after deadly Walmart shooting in Virginia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When a Walmart manager started shooting in a break room late Tuesday night, it sent people running. There were about 50 people in the store at the time. Many of them made it out safely, but six did not. The gunman killed six people before turning...
Hear what stood out to CNN analyst about shooter's note
The man who opened fire inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a "death note," outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday.
France 24
Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart
Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
BET
Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers
A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself. According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.
