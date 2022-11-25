ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
Becky Lynch Was Terrified About Huge WWE Survivor Series WarGames Spot

Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine even now. Lynch returned on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and was chosen as the 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team for WarGames at Survivor Series. Lynch was also terrified of a huge spot she performed at the event.
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
Date Of Randy Orton’s Back Fusion Surgery Revealed

Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper’s body had gone through a lot of wear and tear over the years, which is why he needed surgery. Now the date for his most recent surgery has been revealed as well.
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air

Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch faced off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Following the match, Bayley made her return along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to confront Belair. However, Belair found an unlikely ally in Becky Lynch who turned babyface following the bout. However, it was...
Sasha Banks & WWE Still Negotiating ‘Money Situation’

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things only got worse from there. In fact, their status in WWE remains in question even now. In the meantime, Banks and WWE are trying to work out some sort of deal. Despite her absence,...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Has Less Than 100 Tickets Left

The Survivor Series Premium Live event 2022 is set to go down tonight. Clearly, fans are ecstatic about the event, as seen by ticket sales. It was recently reported that there are less than 100 tickets left. According to Wrestletix, the current setup and capacity are 12,918. Out of that...
Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want Another Match Against Cody Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran of pro wrestling, and he has competed for several decades. The Natural has squared off against numerous top talent in AEW so far, including his brother Cody Rhodes. Despite this, he doesn’t want to have another match against Cody Rhodes. The Natural began...
Mandy Rose Might Continue Wrestling After Having Children

Mandy Rose’s personality changed dramatically in NXT 2.0, revealing a much darker aspect of her character. Rose makes sure that she expresses herself clearly, and her bold persona grew even more. Nothing can last forever, because the leader of Toxic Attraction knows she has retirement in her future. Rose...
AEW Not Interested In Buying Out CM Punk’s Contract

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Page, and The Young Bucks. It got so bad, AEW ended up taking a huge hit to its reputation and Punk became public enemy #1. Despite this, it seems AEW is still not interested in buying out CM Punk’s contract.
Closing Match For WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is set to take place tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. This year’s event is unique in the sense that for the first time in the premium live event’s history, the traditional Survivor Series match has been replaced by the WarGames match.
Candice LeRae Brings Son Quill To WWE Raw

Candice LeRae withdrew from in-ring competition after The Great American Bash last year because she was pregnant with her and husband Johnny Gargano’s child. Tonight, she brought the young Quill with her to WWE Raw. Candice LeRae brought the baby boy with her to Raw Talk, which is a...
Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Do Special Handshake At WWE Live Event

Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by attacking Kevin Owens during the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The Honorary Uce finally earned the trust of Jey Uso as well. The two shared a hug after the incredible matchup and that got a huge pop...
WWE Still Nailing Down Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponent

Triple H went into detail about his various planning techniques during the press conference following Survivor Series WarGames. It appeared that Roman Reigns’ next challenger for his Undisputed Universal Title might be Kevin Owens when the night closed, but that is not 100% solid at this point. Ringside News...
Brian Kendrick’s WWE Return Was A Surprise Within The Company

Brian Kendrick was set to debut in AEW, in a match against Jon Moxley back in February. Kendrick left WWE prior to this, and fans were excited to see what he was going to accomplish in AEW. However, AEW pulled the match after past offensive comments made by Brian resurfaced online. Kendrick recently returned to WWE in a backstage capacity, and this was seen as a surprise by many, especially in NXT.

