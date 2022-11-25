Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality

Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah
Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
wtoc.com
‘I tried for probably 30 minutes:’ Chatham County 911 Center wait times increasing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do, if you were in an emergency situation and couldn’t get ahold of anyone by calling 911?. Many people in Chatham County are telling us it isn’t just a question, it’s exactly what happened to them. While looking into this...
City: Utility work may cause noise impacts in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials say urgent and unexpected work on a major capital sewer project could be noisy in downtown and midtown Savannah on Monday. Ground vibration may be noticeable along the East Oglethorpe Avenue worksite between East Broad and Randolph streets. However, deep thumping noises could carry beyond the construction zone. Officials […]
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean
On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
todaysemobility.com
Hyundai Motor Group breaks ground on Metaplant America Dedicated EV and Battery Plant
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian P. Kemp, and company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground today on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, where the company highlighted “advanced technology and extraordinary human achievement” with a wide array of exhibits for hundreds of attendees from the community in attendance.
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)
At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
WJCL
Small business Saturday: Two Effingham county small businesses making major impacts
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — If you are ever driving down Highway 21 in Effingham county, you will come across a handful of small businesses owned and operated by residents of the area. On a journey to seek out all small businesses in the area, WJCL came across two small...
wbtw.com
Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
wtoc.com
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Announces $10 Million Renovation
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa announces today that it has embarked on a $10 million renovation to reimagine the resort's existing 416 guestrooms to grow to 419 rooms including 32 suites. The renovation has officially kicked off this month, with a scheduled completion and reveal slated for Spring 2023. During the renovation, the resort will remain open with no impact to any other areas allowing guests to enjoy all of the resort's amenities.
WJCL
FBI confirms remains found in Savannah landfill belong to missing toddler Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One week after the arrest of 20-month-old Quinton Simon's mother, FBI officials in Atlanta confirmed through DNA analysis that partial remains found in a Savannah landfill are those of the toddler. Authorities announced last week that they found bones in the Superior Landfill and sent them...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County E911 experiencing interruptions
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is experiencing interruptions with telephone service, and this includes 911 lines. If you call 911 and it goes unanswered, you’re asked to call the direct dispatch line at 843-524-2777. WTOC will update you when the issue is resolved.
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
JCSO investigates shooting off of Cat Branch Rd.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the Grays area of Jasper County. According to police, the incident took place off of Cat Branch Road. Police say that there is no danger to the community because deputies have apprehended the possible […]
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after three people were injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a vehicle being shot while driving on Burnt Church Road around 5 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said they located...
3 injured in South Carolina shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
WSAV-TV
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
