ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street opens mixed as investors eye China virus crisis

By YURI KAGEYAMA
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqUbm_0jNPy7rY00

TOKYO — (AP) — Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street Friday. The S&P 500 is down 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq is down 0.5%. U.S. trading resumed after markets stayed closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Markets will close early at 1 p.m. Eastern today. Global shares are mixed amid worries about China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.

Global shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation.

France's CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,704.00. Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,524.48. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 7,473.46. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that for the Dow industrials was up 0.1%.

Investors have their eyes on China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, as the direction China takes will have great impact on the rest of Asia.

China has been expanding pandemic lockdowns, including in a city where factory workers making Apple's iPhone clashed with police this week, as its number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record.

Across China, the number of new cases reported Thursday was 31,444, the highest since the virus was first detected in late 2019.

“Reopening policies have pivoted in China, which will be a gradual process. COVID control measures will vary across cities, but positive top-down approaches will be ongoing,” said Stephen Innes, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to finish at 28,283.03. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,259.50. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.1% to 2,437.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 17,573.58. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,101.69.

Data on inflation in Tokyo for November beat analysts' expectations, with the core consumer price index showing a 3.6% rise, the highest in more than four decades.

The Federal Reserve and the world's other central banks have been raising interest rates to try to rein in decades-high inflation. But the Bank of Japan has resisted tightening monetary policy, a move that would counter inflationary pressures by discouraging borrowing by businesses and consumers.

“With the Bank of Japan being one of the few outliers which has not embarked on a rate-hiking process, the point of pivot will be a key question into next year," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, but will be back for a shortened session on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.08 cents to $79.02 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 95 cents to $86.19 a barrel in London.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 138.58 yen. The euro cost $1.0419, inching up from $1.0411.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as market jitters declined over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Australia, South Korea and China, while shares fell in Japan. Oil prices fell. Japanese government...
Benzinga

Celularity, Moleculin Biotech And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 500 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
KIRO 7 Seattle

China's 'zero-COVID' limits saved lives but no clear exit

China's strategy of controlling the coronavirus with lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines has provoked the greatest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades. Most protesters on the mainland and in Hong Kong have focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months....
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Very brave to protest': What to know about China's anti-lockdown demonstrations

In a rare display of defiance, protests have erupted across China over the government’s so-called zero-COVID policy that has caused economic damage and mounting anger over stringent lockdown policies. The protests were triggered Thursday after a deadly fire at an apartment building China’s Muslim-majority Xiangjiang province. Videos of the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

NEW YORK — (AP) — Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation. Cyber Monday is expected to remain the year’s biggest online...
KIRO 7 Seattle

South Korea orders striking cement truckers back to work

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s government issued an order Tuesday for some of the thousands of truck drivers who have been on strike to return to work, insisting that their nationwide walkout over freight fare issues is hurting an already weak economy. Despite facing...
Salon

High food prices could have negative long-term health effects on Canadians

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The Ontario Student Nutrition Program, which feeds 28,000 students at 93 participating schools, has been hit hard by inflation and is in need of more funding and volunteers. The school breakfast that used to cost $1.20, now costs more than $2. A...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Qatar, Germany sign liquefied natural gas deal amid crisis

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar and Germany signed a 15-year deal Tuesday to ship liquefied natural gas from Doha to the European economic powerhouse as it scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that were cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials gave no dollar value for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK waters down online restrictions after free speech outcry

LONDON — (AP) — The British government on Monday abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. has watered down its Online Safety Bill, an ambitious...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
145K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy