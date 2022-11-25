ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Black Friday 2022 the Right Time to Invest in New Apple Products?

By Connor Manion
 3 days ago
Courtesy of iStock

Apple products are some of the most sought-after tech on the market, and as such, they generally fetch a hefty price. Buying a new set of AirPods or a new MacBook is an investment, so it’s important to time your purchase well because sales come and go. This year happens to be a great year to shop for Apple products, with prices on gadgets from a few years ago like the AirPods Max dropping lower than ever before.

Black Friday deals are only here for a limited time, so now is a great time to invest in Apple products that will serve you well for years to come. These sales are just in time for the holidays as well, giving you the perfect opportunity to get some outstanding gifts for the people on your shopping list.

Once-a-year deals on top-notch tech

Black Friday savings only come once a year, and Apple products don’t go on sale often. Don’t miss your opportunity to get a great deal and regret missing your chance after the holidays.

Courtesy of Amazon

Everyone knows the iconic earbuds when they see them, and when you hear them you can really appreciate their quality. Second-generation AirPods rarely go on sale, but for Black Friday they’re 43% off, making this the perfect time to invest in a pair for yourself, your spouse, or your kids. Last year, these earbuds were around $120.00 on Black Friday making this the lowest price ever. AirPods provide crystal clear Bluetooth audio with no cord, making it easier to work out, eat and simply enjoy yourself while tuning into your choice of audio.

Courtesy of Amazon

The newest Apple watch comes with high-tech features like fall and crash detection, body temperature gauges, blood oxygen level, and even the ability to take an ECG at any time. If you’ve been waiting to get the best possible price on this piece of cutting-edge technology, then this Black Friday sale is the time to act. Having just been released in September, it’s unlikely that this smartwatch will go on sale again any time soon. It’s crack-resistant, water-resistant, and dust-proof, making this a durable watch that’s worth investing in while the price is right.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple first released the iPad in 2010, adding new features to improve its design over the years. The 2021 IPad features all of the innovations so far including a retina display with True Tone for digital drawing, HD cameras on the front and back, an A13 Bionic chip for lightning-fast processing, stereo speakers, and 256 gigabytes of storage. Marked down $60.00 this Black Friday, this is the perfect tablet for digital artists or young professionals who need a portable computer for work. It’s a worthwhile investment simply because of its cutting-edge features, making it a definite buy while it’s on sale for almost 20% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

The AirPods Max is Apple’s top-of-line audio device, with full ear coverage for total comfort and immersive audio with powerful bass and treble. Last Black Friday they were on sale for $479, making this year’s price the lowest of all time by far. It’s hard to beat the dynamic clarity of these headphones with active noise canceling and head tracking technology that makes it feel like you’re in a theater listening to a show. They’re stylish and they have unrivaled functionality, and this Black Friday may be your last chance for a while to save $100.00 on a brand-new pair.

Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to computers, you’re paying for the specs of the machine as well as the brand and the additional functions. The 2020 Macbook Air has some top-tier specs with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. It has a retina display for crystal clear video as well as a battery that will last all day on a single charge. Typically they sell for around $1,000.00, and you’ll rarely find such substantial savings on a MacBook. Take advantage of this great deal that you’ll likely only see once a year and invest in a super portable laptop that can do everything you need for work.

‘Tis the season to invest in tech

This Black Friday is the best time in a long time to invest in new technology. Apple products are some of the most popular on the market, so regular sales and price drops are rare. Don’t miss out while you can save hundreds on the tech that everyone loves.

