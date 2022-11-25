ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Shootout in Cranston on Wednesday night sprays homes with bullets, sends 1 to hospital

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
YAHOO!
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man dies after shooting Wednesday night in Providence

PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot on Phebe Street in Providence and then crashing his car into a fence nearby on Hazael Street. Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said police and firefighters responded to the crash. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Warwick woman facing charges following slashing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife.  Cranston police say they were called to Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The mother and daughter who live there told officers they were “slashed” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both […]
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash

With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges

BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy