Shootout in Cranston on Wednesday night sprays homes with bullets, sends 1 to hospital

YAHOO!
Man dies after shooting Wednesday night in Providence
PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot on Phebe Street in Providence and then crashing his car into a fence nearby on Hazael Street. Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said police and firefighters responded to the crash. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.
Police ID man shot, killed while driving in Providence
Craig Robinson, 24, was shot and killed Wednesday night while driving in the Wanskuck neighborhood.
Police ID man killed in Westport crash
Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged with conspiracy after taking fall for unlicensed driver
BURRILLVILLE – A Burrillville man who reportedly lied to police to cover for his girlfriend, an unlicensed driver, following an accident, is now facing charges. Elwin Austin, 43, of Oakland, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17 and charged with obstructing an officer and conspiracy stemming from an accident on Chapel Street on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Warwick woman facing charges following slashing
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife. Cranston police say they were called to Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The mother and daughter who live there told officers they were “slashed” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both […]
ABC6.com
Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
Car crash at Attleboro gas station rips pump from the ground, driver hospitalized
A car crash at an Attleboro gas station left the store with one less working pump and caused the driver to be hospitalized. According to the Attleboro Fire Department, officers responded to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street at 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a Toyota RAV4 collided with the pump and then drove into the store.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
fallriverreporter.com
Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash
With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, mother out on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend and mother with a knife in Cranston is out on bail. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Alto Street. Col. Michael Winquist said Shania Vincent, 23, “slashed” the mother and daughter in the...
ABC6.com
District attorney identifies Fall River man killed in fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the Fall River man killed in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in Westport. The single-car crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 195 west just before exit 16. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that...
whdh.com
Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
ABC6.com
Police arrest Providence man seen leaving site of targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police arrested a Providence man who was seen leaving the site of a targeted home invasion. Col. Michael Winquist said Friday Samuel Diaz was illegally carrying a loaded pistol. Diaz, who’s 21 years old, told police Wednesday he was inside the home at the...
Stolen oil painting quickly returned to Providence restaurant
An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.
Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges
BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
West Warwick man charged with robbing, assaulting double amputee
The suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a disabled man in West Warwick over the summer has been formally charged.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
YAHOO!
Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard
Nov. 27—A Canterbury man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a bank on Martha's Vineyard nearly two weeks ago. Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, three masked men rushed into the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury, Mass. The men were also wearing gloves and had handguns, according to a news release.
