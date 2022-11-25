Read full article on original website
Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested
READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
Two arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered […]
Wanted in Berks: November 27, 2022
Nov. 27----Rafael Vendrell, 73, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Franklin Street, Reading, is wanted on rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges. Officials said Vendrell failed to appear at a Nov. 9 hearing on the charges he is facing. He is described as 5 feet...
Phone tracker leads police to robbery suspect
Williamsport, Pa. — An 18-year-old is accused of punching another man and taking his phone as he left the AMC Theater on West Fourth Street. Robert Dean Treese III allegedly approached the man and asked his name before punching him in the face, police said. Officer Nathan Kendall was the first person on scene and spoke with the victim, who said he was attacked as he walked out of the theater with his date. ...
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
Stray Bullet Injures 11-Year-Old Girl In Berks County Clubhouse: Police
An 11-year-old Berks County girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest after authorities say she was struck by a stray bullet. Police in Exeter Township were called to the clubhouse at Laurel Springs housing development on East Neversink Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the department said.
Man allegedly steals $200 from police during drug buy
Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County. Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green. Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook,...
Peggy Demont, Scranton Counseling Center
Peggy Demont began her career in Human Resources and spent a brief period working in the retail industry. With introspection and a great deal of soul searching, she found herself wanting to remain in a helping role, but in a different capacity. She recalled: “As a woman of faith, I began praying about my ‘calling.‘ I decided to pursue my Master’s Degree in Counseling, and chose Liberty University. The ability to engage in an advanced degree program in a pre-COVID world was ahead of its time and was an excellent way for me to pursue my degree while maintaining full-time employment.
Berks bank robbery suspect captured; $36,000 recovered in hotel room
The suspect in two robberies — including last week’s holdup at Members First Credit Union in Cumru Township in which he carried away tens of thousands of dollars stuffed into two bags — is in Berks County Prison following his arrest in a Wyomissing hotel room on Thanksgiving.
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Police investigating report of shots fired in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE — Police are investigating the report of shots fired Sunday afternoon by the Burger King fast food restaurant at 1 W. Main St. There were no reported injuries. Police said witnesses described a dark colored vehicle, possibly black or blue, occupied by two to three males who were in the vicinity of 99 S. Market St. at approximately 4:22 p.m. The individuals in the vehicle were involved in a verbal confrontation with two males who were on foot within the Burger King parking lot. During the verbal confrontation, the vehicle fled the parking lot of 99 S. Market St. firing several shots in the direction of the two males located at the Burger King. The vehicle fled southbound on South Market Street.
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Man taken into custody after apparent standoff at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody. The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.
Two wounded by gunfire in Schuylkill County home
Nov. 27—A Wayne Township man was charged with attempted homicide Sunday morning after two people were shot in a domestic disturbance, according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. Troopers gave the following account:. State police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne...
Schuylkill County Man in Custody on Attempted Homicide Charges; Two Flown with Gunshot Wounds
A suspect is in custody and two people were flown with gunshot wounds early Sunday after an incident in Wayne Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday morning, just before 1:00am. Troopers responded to 101 Ridge Rd., Wayne Township, for an active domestic between father and son.
