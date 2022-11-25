Read full article on original website
Taking care of your skin during winter on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle expert Kristie Prince Hale joins Coast Live to share tips for maintaining beautiful skin during the winter months, plus a great deal on flooring with 50 Floor!. Don't forget to mention Coast Live for an additional $100 off! Watch for details. Presented by 50...
Holiday Concerts with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chorusmaster Robert Shoup from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra joins Coast Live to share what the VSO has in store for it's busy season of holiday concerts, with a wide variety of shows perfect for anyone who likes to celebrate the holidays with music. The Virginia...
Understanding Medicare choices with Integrity Insurance Services on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Robert Collins with Integrity Insurance Services joins Coast Live to discuss some common misconceptions about Medicare and provide valuable information about the many choices available during the current annual enrollment period. Presented by Integrity Insurance Services. 757-627-7788.
757 well represented in 2023 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — When the newest members of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame are inducted next April, Hampton Roads will been quite a bit. Virginia Beach's Ryan Zimmerman, Chesapeake's DeAngelo Hall, Hampton's Francena McCorory, and former William and Mary football coach Jimmye Laycock have all been selected for the 2023 class.
