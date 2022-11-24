Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Crash blocks off portion of Youngstown street
Youngstown Police and Fire were on scene of an accident at Joseph Street and Oak Hill. A part of Oak Hill Avenue is blocked off due to the accident. The cause of the accident and injuries are unknown at this time.
explore venango
Police Searching for Area Man Accused of Shooting Victim with Shotgun in Hydetown
HYDETOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for an area man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Hydetown Borough on November 19. (Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of...
butlerradio.com
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
erienewsnow.com
Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant for Shooting in Hydetown Parking Lot
Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a shooting in Crawford County this month, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Matthew Divido, 29, of Tionesta, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault and attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon. It happened Nov....
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
WFMJ.com
State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Warren home
The Warren Fire Department spent Monday morning working to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of Oak Knoll Avenue NE. Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the second floor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire while searching the building...
Finding Amy Hambrick: Woman’s discovery of bones kicks off Youngstown investigation
To take a look at that behind-the-scenes work, Simon agreed to allow a reporter to be on call with detectives, from the time they are called out until the case goes as far as it can. The first case in this series was the Aug. 25 discovery of an almost complete set of human remains that turned out to belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who went missing in November 2017.
YAHOO!
92-year-old man found dead at Amherst residence when deputies responded to a call about a shooting
When deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a town of Amherst residence early Sunday morning, they found a 92-year-old man dead inside, according to a news release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a call-in reference to...
Victim identified in fatal Sharon crash
A 63-year-old Sharon man has died following a crash Thursday morning on W. State Street.
WYTV.com
Prosecutor opposes local cold case killer’s release
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is once again opposing the release of a woman who was convicted of stabbing her husband to death and setting fire to their Vernon Township trailer that killed her child. Watkins wrote a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
Youngstown road reopened after 2-car crash
A major road was blocked -- but is now open -- after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays
The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
Video shows wild chase and K-9 tracking in Struthers
Struthers police were pulled into a wild chase on Sunday.
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
WFMJ.com
Mill Creek park drive closing for improvements
Mill Creek MetroParks will be closing a park drive starting Tuesday, November 29. Due to improvement and resurfacing work, the park will be closing the northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider's Entrance and Kiwatha Drive to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat...
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Felony DWAI
A Jamestown man was charged in a felony DWAI case in Charlotte Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 52-year-old Craig J Knorr with Felony driving while ability impaired with combination drugs and alcohol. The charge stems from the report of an erratic driver on Route 60.
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
