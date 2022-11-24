ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Crash blocks off portion of Youngstown street

Youngstown Police and Fire were on scene of an accident at Joseph Street and Oak Hill. A part of Oak Hill Avenue is blocked off due to the accident. The cause of the accident and injuries are unknown at this time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
DARLINGTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant for Shooting in Hydetown Parking Lot

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a shooting in Crawford County this month, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Matthew Divido, 29, of Tionesta, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault and attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon. It happened Nov....
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Warren home

The Warren Fire Department spent Monday morning working to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of Oak Knoll Avenue NE. Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the second floor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire while searching the building...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Prosecutor opposes local cold case killer’s release

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is once again opposing the release of a woman who was convicted of stabbing her husband to death and setting fire to their Vernon Township trailer that killed her child. Watkins wrote a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority...
WARREN, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
OIL CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays

The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mill Creek park drive closing for improvements

Mill Creek MetroParks will be closing a park drive starting Tuesday, November 29. Due to improvement and resurfacing work, the park will be closing the northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider's Entrance and Kiwatha Drive to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Felony DWAI

A Jamestown man was charged in a felony DWAI case in Charlotte Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 52-year-old Craig J Knorr with Felony driving while ability impaired with combination drugs and alcohol. The charge stems from the report of an erratic driver on Route 60.
JAMESTOWN, PA
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy