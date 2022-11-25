ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Murder at the Thanksgiving Table: 2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Houston

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
Houston Police Department

A Thanksgiving dinner became a crime scene when a gunman burst in and killed his ex-wife and a man, and wounded two other people, including a 15-year-old boy, police said.

“The suspect, who is known to be the ex-husband of the deceased female, came in through the back door and just started firing at the people inside the house,” Houston Police Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu said at a press conference.

Police announced Friday that they had arrested a 38-year-old suspect but did not release his name. He is expected to be charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The victims had just finished their Thanksgiving meal at around 9 p.m. when the intruder began shooting.

“There were four other people inside the house,” Cantu said. “As soon as they heard the shooting, they ran to the rooms for safety. The suspect discharged multiple rounds and even reloaded his weapon at the scene.”

The 15-year-old was in stable condition at the hospital but the wounded man was reported to be in critical condition.

“This is a very sad situation, it s Thanksgiving, people are supposed to celebrate with their families,” Cantu said.

Police have not yet released the name of the victims or the suspect.

It’s not clear how the 15-year-old is related, but police did say the slain woman and the suspect have a child together.

yaya
2d ago

We need the Lord more than ever before….. but we can’t do it by not praying….. We have to pray …..God listens to us…..

Shanta Brown
2d ago

damn people going crazy all this killing, Lord we need more now than ever 🙏

