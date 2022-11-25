Read full article on original website
Related
wrmj.com
George T. Unsworth – Services 12/1/22
George T. Unsworth, 87 of Viola, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 1, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation one hour prior to services. The family has requested that masks be worn to attend services. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Aledo, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Viola United Presbyterian Church or the Viola Fire Department. Services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page.
wrmj.com
Hockenberry Retrial This Week; Keithsburg Man Charged With Solicitation Of Murder For Hire
The retrial of a Keithsburg man charged with solicitation of murder for hire set for this week. Kevin Hockenberry’s first trial ended in a hung jury. The jury foreperson reported to the court in late August that they were “hopelessly deadlocked”. The new jury trial has been...
Comments / 0