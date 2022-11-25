George T. Unsworth, 87 of Viola, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 1, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation one hour prior to services. The family has requested that masks be worn to attend services. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Aledo, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Viola United Presbyterian Church or the Viola Fire Department. Services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page.

VIOLA, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO