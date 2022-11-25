Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Illinois Conservation Police investigating suspicious deer death
BABYLON, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Conservation Police is investigating a suspicious deer death of a 36-point whitetail buck in Fulton County. The location of the incident was near rural Babylon, IL, west of the intersection of E. Tater Holler Road and N. Babylon Road. Officials examined the carcass...
977wmoi.com
Person Struck Near North Main & US-34 Intersection in Monmouth
On 11-23-22 at approximately 10:15pm, a person who was walking in the traffic lanes was struck by a vehicle East of the N. Main St. and US34 intersection. This occurred in the East bound lanes of traffic. Names of those involved are not being released at this time. The person who was struck was taken to OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County single-vehicle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sean M. Reid, 48, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 34 near mile marker 246. For an unknown reason, Reid’s vehicle went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, […]
Mississippi River Trail to close Monday in Bettendorf and Riverdale
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Part of the Mississippi River Trail in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Riverdale, Iowa, will temporarily close on Monday, Nov. 28, for construction. The bike and walking path will close from 42nd Street at Duck Creek in Bettendorf to Bellingham Road in Riverdale, according to a statement from both cities. The path will be closed through Dec. 31, 2022.
KWQC
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport. St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday. We'll see some changes ahead for the rest of the week. A brief warm up and some rain Tuesday, then a quick cool down for midweek.
wrmj.com
George T. Unsworth – Services 12/1/22
George T. Unsworth, 87 of Viola, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 1, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation one hour prior to services. The family has requested that masks be worn to attend services. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Aledo, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Viola United Presbyterian Church or the Viola Fire Department. Services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KCJJ
Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA
Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it.
Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges
A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; second-degree criminal mischief; and eluding – […]
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
wvik.org
Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000
A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
wrmj.com
Hockenberry Retrial This Week; Keithsburg Man Charged With Solicitation Of Murder For Hire
The retrial of a Keithsburg man charged with solicitation of murder for hire set for this week. Kevin Hockenberry’s first trial ended in a hung jury. The jury foreperson reported to the court in late August that they were “hopelessly deadlocked”. The new jury trial has been...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
Comments / 0