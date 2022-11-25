Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot.
Ecuador 1-2 Senegal: Player ratings as Lions of Teranga take La Tri's last 16 spot
Player ratings from Ecuador 1-2 Senegal at the 2022 World Cup.
Portugal to 'present evidence' to FIFA that Cristiano Ronaldo scored vs Uruguay
Portugal are set to make a case to FIFA that Bruno Fernandes' first goal in their 2-0 World Cup win against Uruguay should instead be awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.
How Karim Benzema could return for France at World Cup
How Karim Benzema could still return for France at the World Cup.
World Cup Group H: What do Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify?
What Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify from Group H at the 2022 World Cup.
Spain 1-1 Germany: Player ratings as Fullkrug spares German blushes
Match report and player ratings as Spain draw with Germany in Group E of the World Cup.
Faces of Football: Germany - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Germany - a letter to the national team.
World Cup team of the round: Group stage round 2
The standout performers from the second round of action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Special World Cup Promo for USA vs Iran: Bet $10, Win $200 if ONE Goal is Scored
Thanks to BetMGM, you can get $200 in free bets if at least one goal is scored in USA vs Iran! Find out how to claim your easy $200 here.
The worst performing World Cup host nations - ranked
Here are, in our eyes, the five worst World Cup host nations ever.
South Korea 2-3 Ghana: Player ratings as Black Stars edge World Cup classic
Player ratings from Ghana's 3-2 win against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup day 8 roundup: Germany hold Spain; Croatia demolish Canada after Costa Rica & Morocco shocks
Live blog entries for day eight ofthe 2022 World Cup, with Spain, Germany, Japan, Belgium and Canada among the teams in action.
How to watch Iran vs USA on TV & live stream
Everything you need to know about watching Iran vs USA on TV in the UK, USA & Canada
Belgium 0-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Sabiri & Aboukhlal shock Red Devils
Here's how we rated every player in the World Cup Group F clash between Belgium and Morocco.
Alphonso Davies reacts to scoring CanMNT's first-ever World Cup goal
Alphonso Davies has revealed his happiness at scoring the Canadian Men's National Team's first-ever World Cup goal, despite now being mathematically eliminated from the tournament.
Ghana vs Uruguay - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Ghana vs Uruguay at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Cameroon predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
Predicting how Cameroon will line up for their decisive Group G encounter against Brazil.
Joe Rodon ready for challenge of facing 'world class' England captain Harry Kane
Joe Rodon looks forward to clashing with Tottenham's Harry Kane as Wales take on England.
Andre Onana questions Cameroon World Cup suspension
Andre Onana has questioned Cameroon's decision to suspend him from the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0