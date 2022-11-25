Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father

Michael Jordan, one of the most famous people alive, has a family that has mostly stayed out of the public eye. Discover the facts about Jordan's family.

Michael Jordan is arguably the most recognizable athlete the world has ever seen. During the height of his powers in the mid to late 1990s, nobody caught the public's attention like Michael Jordan.

It seemed like every time you turned on the TV, you saw him in a commercial. His Chicago Bulls were the most featured team on TV, and for a good reason.

Jordan led the Bulls to six titles in eight seasons, and it may have been more if he didn't retire to play baseball. Yes, most know the story of Jordan, of how he was cut from the basketball team in high school just to make it to college and hit the game-winner for North Carolina.

Then, Jordan hit the NBA and made it his league by winning those six championships, five MVPs, 10 scoring titles, and a Defensive Player of the Year award, just to boot. So, since most know a lot about Michael Jordan, we have to ask. How much do you know about his family?

Most fans know what tragically happened to his father, James Jordan, but what else do they know about James? How much do fans know about Jordan's wife, Yvette Prieto? Or what about his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy?

In today's article, we'll look at members of Jordan's family and give you facts about them. This is similar to how we looked at LeBron James' family .

Michael Jordan's Family

Without further ado, here are the facts about Michael Jordan's family.

Deloris Jordan - Deloris is Michael's mother. She worked at a bank when Michael was younger.

Profession - Retired Author and Banker

Date of Birth - September 1, 1941

Age - 81

Birthplace - Rocky Point, North Carolina

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - Unknown

James Jordan - James was Michael's father. He was tragically murdered on July 23, 1993.

Profession - Air Force, Mill worker

Date of Birth - July 31, 1936

Age - 56 (Deceased)

Birthplace - Wallace, North Carolina

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - Unknown

Yvette Prieto - Yvette is Michael's second wife and mother of their twins, Victoria and Ysabel.

Profession - Former model

Date of Birth - March 26, 1979

Age - 43

Birthplace - Cuba

Religion - Christian

Nationality - Cuban-American

Net worth - $5 Million

Juanita Vanoy - Juanita was Michael's first wife and the mother of Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine Jordan.

Profession - Former model

Date of Birth - June 13, 1959

Age - 63

Birthplace - Chicago, Illinois

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $200 million

Jeffrey Jordan - Jeffrey is Michael's first child. He co-founded the Jordan Avakian Group, which is a Chicago-based consultant group.

Profession - Businessman

Date of Birth - November 18, 1988

Age - 33

Birthplace - Chicago, Illinois

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $1 Million

Marcus Jordan - Marcus is Michael's second child. He is the owner of the Trophy Room, which is a shoe and apparel company.

Profession - Entrepreneur

Date of Birth - December 24, 1990

Age - 31

Birthplace - Chicago, Illinois

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $1 Million

Jasmine Jordan - Jasmine is Michael's first daughter. She works as a field rep at her father's company, Jordan Brand.

Profession - Basketball field rep

Date of Birth - December 7, 1992

Age - 29

Birthplace - Chicago, Illinois

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $2 Million

Victoria Jordan - Victoria is one of Michael's twin daughters with his second wife, Yvette Prieto.

Profession - Elementary school student

Date of Birth - February 9, 2014

Age - 8

Birthplace - Palm Beach, Florida

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - Unknown

Ysabel Jordan - Ysabel is one of Michael's twin daughters with his second wife, Yvette Prieto.

Profession - Elementary school student

Date of Birth - February 9, 2014

Age - 8

Birthplace - Palm Beach, Florida

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - Unknown

James Jordan Jr. - James Jr. is Michael's oldest brother.

Profession - Retired US Army

Date of Birth - 1957

Age - 65

Birthplace - Wilmington, North Carolina

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - Unknown

Deloris E. Jordan - Deloris is Michael's oldest sister. She shares her name with her mother.

Profession - Author

Date of Birth - 1959

Age - 63

Birthplace - Wilmington, North Carolina

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - Unknown

Larry Jordan - Larry is famously known as the brother who used to beat Michael in basketball when they were children.

Profession - Unknown

Date of Birth - Unknown

Age - Unknown

Birthplace - Wilmington, North Carolina

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - Unknown

Roslyn Jordan - Roslyn is Michael's younger sister and his only younger sibling.

Profession - Author

Date of Birth - Unknown

Age - Unknown

Birthplace - Wilmington, North Carolina

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - Unknown

There you have it, the facts about Michael Jordan's family. Did you know Michael's mother and two sisters were authors?

The family likes to keep their privacy, similar to how MJ has lived his life after retiring from basketball in 2003. It's good to see Jordan's older children have made a name for themselves and are doing good with their own careers.

The Jordan empire continues to grow, and that won't stop anytime soon. Maybe one day, twins Victoria and Ysabel will take over and run Michael Jordan's empire.

