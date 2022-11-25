Read full article on original website
dekalbcountyonline.com
Lights on Lincoln & Santa Comes to Town
Celebrate the start of the holiday season in Downtown DeKalb with Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town on December 1st! Enjoy holiday lights that line the streets and wave to Santa as he rides through Downtown DeKalb. Santa’s route will start at 6PM. Enjoy a Christmas tree...
Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon
One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
Massive brush fire breaks out in far northwest suburb, destroying nearly 80 acres of land
A weekend brush fire destroyed nearly 80 acres of land in far northwest suburban Johnsburg, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said. Crews responded to a home on Buchanan Road near Richmond Road on Saturday, at about 11:40 a.m.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police expect traffic congestion with upcoming Christmas Walk
The Oswego Police Department is expecting traffic congestion with the upcoming Christmas Walk happening in downtown Oswego on Friday. Drivers should be ready for delays on Route 34 through downtown between four and nine Friday evening. There will also be delays on Madison and Washington streets near downtown. The police...
cityofdekalb.com
City Seeking Proposals on Downtown Property
The City of DeKalb is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property on the south side of the downtown. A request for proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of the City-owned parcel at the southwest corner of Grove Street and South Fourth Street. There are two buildings on the property: the former post office building at 330 Grove St. and the adjacent building at 217 S. Fourth St. The current tenants were notified this summer of the City’s intent to seek proposals for the parcel. The RFP also includes the parking lot on the west side of the property.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Avoid The Area Or Expect Possible Delays
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. 1204 S 6th St. ROCKFORD – Beginning Monday November 28, 2022 the...
St. Louis man charged with Thanksgiving night home invasion, beating resident with metal baton: CPD
Chicago police said at about 10:40 p.m. a man forced his way into a home near Devon and Oakley. Prosecutors said 33-year-old Al’ Aswan McKay donkey kicked the front door open and beat the resident with a metal baton in the head.
WIFR
Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm. Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.
First Gold Coin Donations Made at Salvation Army Red Kettles in Geneva, Batavia
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Salvation Army of Chicagoland has received its first gold coin donations into its iconic red kettles, with at least two valuable coins donated in the Chicago suburbs. According to officials, an anonymous donor dropped a 1-ounce American Buffalo coin, valued between $1,900...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology
The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
Traveler cited for urinating in public
Loganton, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was cited for allegedly urinating in a public area, just feet from a restroom. Larry S. Peiser, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., stopped at a rest area at mile marker 194 off Interstate 80 on Nov. 24, according to police. Trooper David Walker reportedly spotted Peiser urinating beside his pickup truck, which was parked about 100 feet from a public restroom. Walker cited the man for disorderly conduct for creating a "physically offensive condition."
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
dekalbcountyonline.com
DeKalb Public Library Hosts Local Job Workshops
Are you interested in local job opportunities? Are you tired of submitting too many online job applications? Join the DeKalb Public Library on Thursday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about local and free resources that connect jobseekers with employers in the DeKalb area. Participants will learn about new ways to reach local employers with job openings and how to make themselves easily available to local businesses.
wjol.com
Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall
Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
Former Plainfield Township supervisor pleads guilty to embezzling more than $1 million from firm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former elected supervisor of southwest suburban Plainfield Township pleaded guilty on Monday to siphoning more than $1 million from a private firm.Prosecutors said Anthony Fremarek snatched the cash over six years from the firm where he served as chief financial officer, but he was also holding office as the township supervisor.He will be sentenced next February.
