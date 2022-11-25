The City of DeKalb is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property on the south side of the downtown. A request for proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of the City-owned parcel at the southwest corner of Grove Street and South Fourth Street. There are two buildings on the property: the former post office building at 330 Grove St. and the adjacent building at 217 S. Fourth St. The current tenants were notified this summer of the City’s intent to seek proposals for the parcel. The RFP also includes the parking lot on the west side of the property.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO