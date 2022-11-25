ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

dekalbcountyonline.com

Lights on Lincoln & Santa Comes to Town

Celebrate the start of the holiday season in Downtown DeKalb with Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town on December 1st! Enjoy holiday lights that line the streets and wave to Santa as he rides through Downtown DeKalb. Santa’s route will start at 6PM. Enjoy a Christmas tree...
DEKALB, IL
97ZOK

Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon

One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police expect traffic congestion with upcoming Christmas Walk

The Oswego Police Department is expecting traffic congestion with the upcoming Christmas Walk happening in downtown Oswego on Friday. Drivers should be ready for delays on Route 34 through downtown between four and nine Friday evening. There will also be delays on Madison and Washington streets near downtown. The police...
OSWEGO, IL
cityofdekalb.com

City Seeking Proposals on Downtown Property

The City of DeKalb is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property on the south side of the downtown. A request for proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of the City-owned parcel at the southwest corner of Grove Street and South Fourth Street. There are two buildings on the property: the former post office building at 330 Grove St. and the adjacent building at 217 S. Fourth St. The current tenants were notified this summer of the City’s intent to seek proposals for the parcel. The RFP also includes the parking lot on the west side of the property.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm. Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.
ROCKTON, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology

The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
BURR RIDGE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
ROCKFORD, IL
NorthcentralPA.com

Traveler cited for urinating in public

Loganton, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was cited for allegedly urinating in a public area, just feet from a restroom. Larry S. Peiser, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., stopped at a rest area at mile marker 194 off Interstate 80 on Nov. 24, according to police. Trooper David Walker reportedly spotted Peiser urinating beside his pickup truck, which was parked about 100 feet from a public restroom. Walker cited the man for disorderly conduct for creating a "physically offensive condition."
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

DeKalb Public Library Hosts Local Job Workshops

Are you interested in local job opportunities? Are you tired of submitting too many online job applications? Join the DeKalb Public Library on Thursday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about local and free resources that connect jobseekers with employers in the DeKalb area. Participants will learn about new ways to reach local employers with job openings and how to make themselves easily available to local businesses.
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall

Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Plainfield Township supervisor pleads guilty to embezzling more than $1 million from firm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former elected supervisor of southwest suburban Plainfield Township pleaded guilty on Monday to siphoning more than $1 million from a private firm.Prosecutors said Anthony Fremarek snatched the cash over six years from the firm where he served as chief financial officer, but he was also holding office as the township supervisor.He will be sentenced next February.
PLAINFIELD, IL

