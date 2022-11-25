ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Damien Harris expected to miss some time

FOXBORO -- Damien Harris ran all over the Buffalo Bills last season. He won't get a chance to continue that trend on Thursday night when the Patriots host their division rival.Harris isn't expected to play against Buffalo because of the thigh injury that he suffered during Week 12's loss to the Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Harris is reportedly considered "week-to-week" with the injury and is expected to miss some time, according to Rapoport.Harris was hurt early in the second half last Thursday night and limped off the field. He was eventually ruled out for the contest and...
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Oregon offensive coordinator Wish List 2.0: Ducks need to move fast

On Sunday morning, we put out our first initial list of potential candidates to take over as the next offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks. There were 7 prospects on the list, two of which were already in-house in Eugene looking for a promotion. I’ve been able to do a lot of research since then, and expand the list. Through talking with someone close to the situation, it’s become clear that the Ducks are trying to move quickly on this hire. With the transfer portal opening in a matter of days, and the early signing period for recruits coming not long after...
EUGENE, OR

