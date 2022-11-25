From the golden shores of Egypt to small-town Massachusetts, these are the best destinations to visit this winter – as chosen by globetrotting travel writers. Baby, it’s cold outside! And inside, for that matter. Winter is settling in, but that doesn’t mean travel has to go on hold – in fact, this is one of the best times of the year to hit the road. And if you’re looking for some winter destination inspiration, look no further.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO