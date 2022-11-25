Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Where to stay for Primavera Sound Barcelona
From hostels and hotels to Airbnbs, here’s where to stay when attending one of Europe’s biggest music festivals. Primavera Sound Barcelona has long been the festival of choice for music fanatics who simply don’t love roughing it out in a tent. The beauty of Prima is that, thanks to its location in the Parc del Fórum, it’s essentially in the city centre: guests don’t head back to campsites but to Barcelona’s hotels, Airbnbs and hostels. Posh AF, we know.
‘Red lights are flashing’: Athens tourism explosion threatens ancient sites
Visitor numbers to hit 30m – three times nation’s population – as experts grapple to balance economic gains with conservation
Time Out Global
How do you solve a problem like the opera? With motorbikes and rock’n’roll, it seems
Opera Australia’s new world-first outdoor production of Carmen is thoroughly ambitious in more ways than one – it aims to give the artform of opera a modern, feminist, punk-rock makeover. The scene is set on a huge industrial stage on Cockatoo Island (a 15-minute ferry ride from the city), complete with dazzling fireworks, motorcycle stunts and pop-up bars. Director Liesel Badorrek places the action in a timeless “rock’n’roll space” that encapsulates rebellion and anti-establishment sentiment. This new production aims to rebel against its problematic past, bringing a new, strong, independent Carmen to the stage – as sung alternately by Opera Australia’s principal mezzo soprano Sian Sharp and Carmen Topciu.
Time Out Global
Where to go in winter, according to 8 travel writers
From the golden shores of Egypt to small-town Massachusetts, these are the best destinations to visit this winter – as chosen by globetrotting travel writers. Baby, it’s cold outside! And inside, for that matter. Winter is settling in, but that doesn’t mean travel has to go on hold – in fact, this is one of the best times of the year to hit the road. And if you’re looking for some winter destination inspiration, look no further.
Time Out Global
The Art Gallery of NSW opens the doors to Sydney’s absolutely huge new modern art gallery this weekend
The most significant cultural development to be established in the Harbour City since the Sydney Opera House will open its doors to the public this Saturday, December 3, with some 15,000 eager people already registered to visit over the opening weekend. Sidled up next to the existing Art Gallery of New South Wales, the new standalone building is the centrepiece of the Sydney Modern expansion, and has been in the works for the past decade.
Time Out Global
Montreal’s massive downtown Christmas market is back
The holiday spirit is alive at Time Out Market Montréal!. A huge Christmas Market is coming to downtown Montreal in collaboration with Signé Local, and we’re counting down the days. Marché de Noël Signé Local will feature artisanal brands and gift ideas, with the Make-A-Wish foundation on-site...
Time Out Global
The best Christmas buffets in Singapore
Dieting can wait till 2023. We are, after all, in the season of feasting. With Christmas comes the usual suspects. But let’s be real – turkeys, stuffing and the whole shebang is more of a borrowed concept. Sometimes, we just want to indulge in a slice of honey-glazed ham as much as a spicy bowl of laksa. And with cravings so diverse, only these festive buffets can satisfy.
Time Out Global
This teamLab exhibition in an abandoned bathhouse in Kyushu is also a spa retreat
With its ancient legends of Japanese monarchs and feudal lords, Mifuneyama Rakuen in Saga prefecture on Kyushu island is revered for its cultural significance as well as its exquisite natural beauty. Sprawling across 500,000sqm, the spacious grounds surround a small mountain and feature a flower garden, an Edo-period (1603-1867) teahouse and a modern hot spring resort.
Time Out Global
Twenty awesome restaurants and bars have signed on for new Circular Quay precinct
In exciting news for the Sydney drinking and dining scene, twenty food and beverage operators have been announced today, November 29, as retailers at Sydney Place, a new vibrant precinct in one of Sydney’s most-loved waterfront destinations, Circular Quay. Some of Australia’s most recognisable and awarded chefs, restaurateurs and...
Time Out Global
The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum
So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
Time Out Global
The Pig’s Ear Beer and Cider Festival
Perhaps CAMRA's best London event all year, this beer and cider festival sees the Round Chapel decked with over 180 barrels of delicious ales and apple brews for several nights running. Hot dogs on hand to ensure the hangovers aren’t too brutal.
Time Out Global
Upcycling around Croatia
When Zagreb held its annual Artupunktura arts festival in September 2022, one of the key exhibition locations was the Grič Tunnel, where the Pupoljci (‘Buds’) installation by Jelena Petrić created a unique environment of fluttering coloured surfaces of paper, textile and plastic – all of which turned out to be items of everyday domestic rubbish.
Time Out Global
Eggslut is offering a decadent wagyu truffle sandwich for Christmas
There are many ways to spend the holiday season in Tokyo. You can admire the city’s spectacular illuminations and light displays, sip on mulled wine at a Christmas market, or marvel at gigantic Christmas trees. But if you’re looking to feed your appetite, head over to Eggslut in Shinjuku to feast on its special Christmas meals from December 1 to 25.
Comments / 0