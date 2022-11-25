Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and rentersJake WellsColorado State
Related
‘I don’t know what ‘backdoored’ means’: Kyle Whittingham defends Pac-12 title game appearance
No. 12 Utes take on No. 4 USC Friday night in Las Vegas with Pac-12 championship on the line. The defending Pac-12 champs aim to knock off the Trojans for the second time this season, but know it won’t be easy.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Colorado
Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following the victory over Colorado.
BYU Football: What to Watch For Now That the Regular Season is Over
BYU wrapped up the 2022 regular season with a win over 35-26 win over Stanford on Saturday night. With the win, BYU finished with a 7-5 record and ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Now that the regular season is over, here are four things to watch for.
Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win
After a wild Saturday, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship against USC.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
BYU football’s embattled 7-year defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki leaves program to ‘pursue a new challenge’
BYU football: Ilaisa Tuiaki’s run after seven years as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator has come to an end.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
kslsports.com
Hunter’s Ephraim Asiata Shares Plans For Playing After Surviving Shooting
SALT LAKE CITY – Hunter football standout Ephraim Asiata shared his plans for his senior year with the Wolverines in the fall of 2023. The prep player shared those plans in a post on Twitter on Saturday, November 26. The Class of 2024 player said he plans on playing...
LIVE: Winter storm continues as lake effect snow covers Utah
A winter storm continues to move through Utah Tuesday morning, making for some tricky road conditions across the northern part of the state.
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
kjzz.com
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
The richest person in Park City, Utah
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ksl.com
Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students
PROVO — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies. The manslaughter charges were initially second-degree felonies, but they were amended as part of a plea deal.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
eastidahonews.com
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
Deer Valley Resort offers special early season rate of $99
PARK CITY, Utah — The opening day fun at Utah ski resorts continues, with Deer Valley celebrating its earliest opening ever on Tuesday. The resort is planning to open with […]
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
Comments / 0