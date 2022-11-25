Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Habitat for Humanity dedicates house No. 62
The timing could not have been better for Micah Larsen and Stephanie Veith as they received the keys to their new home. North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated house No. 62 on Monday evening and Larsen said they will begin moving in right away, along with daughters Kailyn Veith and Aaliyha Zogg.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte homes for big families
North Platte Telegraph
Consumers take to the streets in North Platte to support Shop Small Saturday
Forty area business took part in the Shop Small NP Passport program this year. Consumers take to the streets in North Platte to support Shop Small Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Tuesday storm should bring snow to NP, end 3½-week dry spell
Between 1 and 3 inches of snow are expected in North Platte through Tuesday afternoon, with slightly higher amounts possible in the northern Sandhills. The northern and central parts of west central Nebraska are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 28
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago. Dennis D. Bruns, 88, passed away Nov. 12, 2022. Dennis retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 35 years and then became a realtor for Lo…
knopnews2.com
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Skeeter and Minnie!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week we decided to shine a light on a pair of amazing pets currently up for adoption, rather than just one. Skeeter is a smart, kitten at heart. He is clean and takes good care of himself. His pair mate, Minnie, makes sure he does. While she is not officially his mother, she has sure taken on the title of making sure he’s well behaved. She supervises him, makes sure he eats, and plays with him. She is also great at making sure his face is groomed.
knopnews2.com
North Platte businesses celebrate Small Shop Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Black Friday isn’t the only day you can get deals; Small Shop Saturday will be in full effect starting Saturday morning. Small businesses in North Plattes will participate, and some will offer even better deals on Saturday than they did on Friday. The North Platte...
Snow, dangerous wind chills to impact Greater Nebraska Monday, Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Western and southwestern Nebraska will get a taste of winter tonight into Tuesday. Forecasters expect two to four inches of accumulation in the impacted areas, along with blustery winds and dangerous wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday night and Tuesday for a larger portion...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss liquor law change
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed a potential change to the county’s liquor laws regarding the sale of alcohol on Sundays. Recently the City of North Platte made a change to their liquor laws allowing for the sale of alcohol before noon, aligning it with the other days of the week. However, Lincoln County, outside of North Platte city limits, still operates under the old law. Today’s discussions among the commissioners and one local business should see a resolution on the docket soon to unify the laws between the city and the county.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners approve remodeling of judges' offices
The Lincoln County commissioners approved a remodel of the third-floor District Court judges’ offices at Monday’s meeting. Jeff Higgins, county buildings and grounds supervisor, said there were several aspects to the remodel that totaled $15,284. The project includes electrical work for new lighting in a hallway, signage, drywall...
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Revision of Sunday liquor sales on Lincoln County Board agenda
The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss a revision of Sunday liquor sales restrictions at Monday’s meeting. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Thinking about our railroaders as strike looms
North Platte cherishes the Union Pacific Railroad — and our people who make the “great big rollin’ railroad” run. Those feelings spring first from history: Had Gen. Grenville M. Dodge not made the forks of the Platte a U.P. division point, and laid out this city accordingly in 1866, we wouldn’t be here at all.
North Platte Telegraph
Household waste can go in yard waste carts beginning Thursday
On Thursday, North Platte residents can begin using yard waste carts for household waste. The annual switch runs through March 31 when the carts must be used only for yard waste, the city said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in North Platte causes car to flip
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to an accident on Wednesday afternoon after a three-car crash resulted in one car flipping onto its side. Authorities said a Hyundai was traveling northbound, turning from Jeffers Street onto Second Street, when it was struck by a car...
North Platte Telegraph
Stanback receives 50 years to life for killing fiancee, dumping her body
A 43-year-old Greeley, Colorado, man was sentenced Monday afternoon to 50 years to life in prison for killing his fiancee and disposing of her body in a North Platte retention pond in 2020. William H. Stanback showed little emotion and declined an opportunity to speak before the term was handed...
