Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Mohammed Kudus scored a pair of goals and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory over South Korea. Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars. Ghana lost its opening match against Portugal and was in need of points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar. Cho Geu-sung Cho scored both of South Korea’s goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Portugal became the third team to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup by beating Uruguay 2-0. Bruno Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of Cristiano Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute. Ronaldo appeared to believe he had scored. It was awarded to Fernandes after repeated close-up replays. Fernandes added a stoppage-time penalty. Portugal becomes the third team to reach the last 16 after France and Brazil. The match was briefly interrupted just before the goal by a protestor carrying a rainbow flag.
Swiss loss sets up enticing rematch with Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland’s loss made its upcoming World Cup rematch all the more enticing. And with a lot more on the line. The Group G game between Switzerland and Serbia has been one to keep an eye on ever since the match schedule was made in April. Not just because of the talented players on both teams but because of the political tensions they brought on the field when they met at the last World Cup. Two Swiss players with family ties to Kosovo made an Albanian nationalist symbol after scoring goals against the Serbs four years ago in Russia. Only one of the teams will advance to the next round in Qatar.
‘I’d make it more political’: when USA lost to Iran at the World Cup in 1998
Steve Sampson feels hoodwinked. The USA boss played down any rivalry with Iran before the teams met at the World Cup but, looking back on his team’s 2-1 defeat more than two decades on, he believes he was too diplomatic. With the two teams going head-to-head at the finals...
Iran faces USMNT in winner-takes-all match to progress to World Cup knockout stages
The knockout stage has already arrived for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup — nothing less than a win on Tuesday will suffice when it takes on Iran in a winner-takes-all match. Whichever team wins will reach the round-of-16 at Qatar 2022, and...
Casemiro scores stunner to send Brazil through to round of 16 after two entertaining matches on Day 9 of the World Cup
Casemiro’s stunning volley was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland 1-0 and book its place in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup. The big question ahead of the match against Switzerland was, how would Brazil cope without the injured Neymar? The answer is just fine, as the Seleção produced a gritty performance to beat Switzerland thanks to Casemiro’s finish.
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite dropping its goalkeeper at the last minute. Andre Onana, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan, wasn’t in Cameroon’s lineup or even at the stadium to watch the Group G match. Coach Rigobert Song said he dropped his starting goalkeeper for “disciplinary reasons,” but didn’t give any specifics. Cameroon was down 3-1 but second-half substitute Vincent Aboubakar turned the game with a goal and an assist. Cameroon plays Brazil in its last group-stage match while Serbia faces Switzerland.
Landslide on Italian island of Ischia kills at least 8
At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a landslide hit the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, damaging buildings and obliterating transport infrastructure in its wake. Five people are still missing, the governor of the Campania Prefecture office in southwest Italy told CNN Monday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia...
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
China's lockdown protests: What you need to know
China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country against the government's zero-Covid policy on the weekend, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.
