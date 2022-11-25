DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland’s loss made its upcoming World Cup rematch all the more enticing. And with a lot more on the line. The Group G game between Switzerland and Serbia has been one to keep an eye on ever since the match schedule was made in April. Not just because of the talented players on both teams but because of the political tensions they brought on the field when they met at the last World Cup. Two Swiss players with family ties to Kosovo made an Albanian nationalist symbol after scoring goals against the Serbs four years ago in Russia. Only one of the teams will advance to the next round in Qatar.

