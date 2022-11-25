ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
DALLAS, TX
The Lakers have finally found a winning formula

Los Angeles was 2-10 before this stretch, and there have been various reasons given for their recent resurgence. Anthony Davis is playing like a Hall of Famer. Russell Westbrook has accepted his bench role. The team has each other's backs, albeit by shoving opponents in the back. They're only the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league, instead of the worst.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
BOSTON, MA
Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs With Astros

The Chicago Cubs will now have to pivot after their "top" target in the free agent market has found his new home. According to multiple reports, first baseman José Abreu has just signed with the Houston Astros. While the full details of the contract are unknown, USA Today's Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game

When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kings Keegan Murray is on a short leash for an encouraging reason

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray is on a short leash with Mike Brown, but that isn’t a bad thing. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, the coach is holding Murray accountable in a way most rookies aren’t. Top picks usually have opportunities to learn on the fly and by making mistakes. That isn’t going to happen for the fourth pick of this year’s draft.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers

Dallas had a full roster and is waiving Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker. It’s unlikely that Walker plays a major role for Dallas, though carving out 15-20 minutes off the bench is in the realm of possibilities provided his health permits it. Joel Embiid could be returning...
DALLAS, TX
The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes

Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
