King Charles’ sentimental Christmas gifting traditions that could make this year’s festivities special

By Emma Shacklock
 3 days ago

King Charles’ sentimental Christmas gifting traditions could make this year’s festivities special and honor the Queen as the royals prepare for the first festive season since her passing.

For many people the festive season is all about family traditions and the Royal Family is no different, with plenty of regular events and occasions including the Royal Christmas tradition that pays tribute to their German heritage. Already this year reports have suggested that King Charles’ Christmas plans could be a little different as he prepares for the first festive season since the Queen passed away. It’s now been confirmed that he’ll be hosting Christmas for his family at Sandringham and King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to honor the Queen in doing so.

This Norfolk home held a special place in her heart and it’s not just the tradition of hosting at Sandringham that could continue. King Charles’ sentimental Christmas gifting traditions could make the season extra special if he follows in the Queen's footsteps.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

In past years, the Queen donated beautiful Christmas trees to Westminster Abbey (where Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was held) as well as to St Paul’s Cathedral (where King Charles and Princess Diana were married), St Giles’ Cathedral and the Canongate Kirk in Scotland (where Zara and Mike Tindall said “I do”). The late monarch also gave trees to churches and schools in the Sandringham area.

This tradition is something that King Charles could possibly choose to continue this year especially given its sweet connection to his mother and that’s not the only sentimental gifting tradition he might uphold in 2022.

As previously revealed on the Royal Family website , during the Queen’s reign all members of The Royal Household received Christmas presents from her and she handed some of these out personally at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle .

She gave around 1500 Christmas puddings to staff throughout the royal palaces, as well as staff in the Court Post Office and Palace police alongside a greetings card from her. This tradition can be traced back to the Queen's grandfather King George V and her father King George VI carried it on too.

Given the multi-generational history behind this, it would certainly make sense for King Charles to keep this going this year. And in light of his decision to continue the Queen’s custom of hosting the Royal Family in Norfolk it seems that His Majesty is keen to preserve some of his late mother’s most iconic festive traditions.

(Image credit: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Christmas 2022 will be tinged with sadness for the Royal Family as they mark their first festive season since the Queen's death. And amidst all the royal firsts set to take place - like King Charles’ Christmas speech - it would certainly be lovely if these long-standing and sentimental gifting traditions continued.

