Connecticut lawmakers begin special session on gas tax, hero pay, and more
Conn. (WTNH) — It’s back to work for state lawmakers here in Connecticut, as a special session began on Monday with several major topics on the agenda. Lawmakers are looking to give people relief as a recession loom. Many are set to ride transit buses for free through the spring. “There’s no reason to ask […]
Conn. legislators head into session on gas tax, other issues
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are set to discuss gasoline taxes, heating-bill help, pandemic pay for essential workers and other issues when they convene Monday for a special legislative session. Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he was calling the General Assembly into session to help Connecticut residents cope...
Governor Announces Plan to Help Residents Amid High Utility Prices
The State of Connecticut is trying to help residents mitigate the high cost of energy as the weather gets colder. Gov. Ned Lamont released new information on Monday about the gas tax and energy and electric prices. Gas Tax Holiday Continues Through 2022. Lamont said an agreement has been reached...
Connecticut lawmakers set to convene Monday for special session
HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers will head back to work at the Capitol Monday for a special session. The Connecticut General Assembly was called into special session by Governor Lamont to address several issues that will affect residents this winter. A special session is a period when the legislative...
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
Face the Facts: Hero Pay – What Qualifying Essential Workers Can Expect
The promise of a $1,000 bonus for frontline workers who headed to work when everyone else was in the safety of their homes during the pandemic, what has been dubbed Hero Pay, has turned into quite a headache for state lawmakers recently, and now they're trying to fix it. State...
Connecticut Inches Toward Recreational Cannabis; Sales Expected to Begin Early Next Year
Connecticut regulators took a step closer to launching recreational cannabis sales last week with an announcement that three of the state’s four existing medical marijuana producers had met the requirements for hybrid licenses to grow products for the medicinal and recreational markets. As of Tuesday, medicinal producers Advanced Grow...
SPECIAL SESSION FOR GAS TAX CUTS, FARE-FREE BUS SERVICE, INCREASED ENERGY ASSISTANCE AND PANDEMIC PREMIUM PAY, AND UPDATES TO BOTTLE BILL
Special Session Scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022. (HARTFORD, CT) – In his first executive action since being re-elected to a second term earlier this month, Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session for the purpose of extending the duration of cuts on gasoline taxes, as well as the suspension of fares on all public transit buses. Additionally, he is asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and Premium Pay Program, and also modify the effective date of sections in the container redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill.
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles
Connecticut launches campaign to recruit new state healthcare workers as both government and private sector struggle to fill jobs. The post Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont chose a railroad station Wednesday to say goodbye to Joseph J. Giulietti, the railroad lifer lured out of retirement four years ago to run the Department of Transportation, and ratify his choice of a successor, Garrett Eucalitto. Giulietti, 70, who went to work on...
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments
Hartford leads Connecticut in the post-pandemic push to convert old office buildings into new apartments, according to a study. The post Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
Connecticut State Police handed out fewer speeding tickets this year compared to Thanksgiving 2021
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued about 265 speeding violations from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to statistics released by the law enforcement agency. In total, state police responded to 6,569 calls for service during that time period, which included helping 297 motorists...
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
