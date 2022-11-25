ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Yardbarker

East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat

The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Astros targeting two-time All-Star outfielder in free agency

The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on this winter’s MLB free-agent market. This offseason will be interesting for the Astros. While organizations like the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets look for ways to improve their roster and get to the World Series in 2023, Houston achieved their ultimate goal earlier this month.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City

The Angels have already signed LHP Tyler Anderson this offseason, and they may be in the market for another starter. They also have Griffin Canning on track to return by Spring Training, so they shouldn't have any issues fielding six starters next season. Thus, one of their free agent pitchers...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy