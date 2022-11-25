Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Charles Barkley Explains Why He Hasn’t Spoken to Michael Jordan in Nearly 10 Years
The NBA analyst and Hall of Famer weighed in on his severed relationship with the NBA legend.
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors could trade Klay Thompson this season and land a Chicago Bulls star in his prime.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wishes He Got A Video Tribute From Pelicans Like Lonnie Walker IV Did From Spurs
In the absence of LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV who really stepped up to bear the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with LeBron James returning to the court in the Lakers’ recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, that remained the same.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Anthony Davis Said He Wishes The New Orleans Pelicans Had Given Him A Tribute Video After He Left
Anthony Davis expressed his wish to have gotten a tribute video on his return to New Orleans after leaving the Pelicans.
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
Deadspin
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
Michael Jordan is arguably the most recognizable athlete the world has ever seen. During the height of his powers in the mid to late 1990s, nobody caught the public's attention like Michael Jordan. It seemed like every time you turned on the TV, you saw him in a commercial. His...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Yardbarker
East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat
The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
Yardbarker
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Commends LeBron James For Dealing With Scrutiny
The life of an NBA superstar comes with money, glamour and prestige but also an unimaginable amount of public scrutiny — all of which Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has lived with for the majority of his life. The spotlight has pointed at James ever since his high...
Dejounte Murray called Rockets' Jabari Smith 'too small' in skirmish before Hawks finish big upset
Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks were involved in a minor altercation against the Houston Rockets on Friday evening. The back-and-forth was mostly involved around Murray and Houston rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. Murray hit a 3-pointer against Smith, and Smith said Murray tapped him on the head after the shot.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Yardbarker
Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
This Bulls-Jazz Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
There are a lot of different ways to play basketball. That’s even true at the NBA level. Look around the league, and you’ll see plenty of styles of play. it’s part of what makes the sport and the league, so wonderful. Some teams play through a star...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros targeting two-time All-Star outfielder in free agency
The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on this winter’s MLB free-agent market. This offseason will be interesting for the Astros. While organizations like the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets look for ways to improve their roster and get to the World Series in 2023, Houston achieved their ultimate goal earlier this month.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City
The Angels have already signed LHP Tyler Anderson this offseason, and they may be in the market for another starter. They also have Griffin Canning on track to return by Spring Training, so they shouldn't have any issues fielding six starters next season. Thus, one of their free agent pitchers...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers
LeBron James has always been a topic of interest around the NBA world for many reasons. Besides his talent to play basketball, LeBron is a fun person who doesn't hesitate to joke and entertain others. Moreover, there are other aspects of his persona that make him some sort of myth....
