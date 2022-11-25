CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, 24-year-old Donald Gekonge, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.

