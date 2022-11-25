Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
charlestondaily.net
Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice
Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
live5news.com
Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
wpde.com
3 shot inside vehicle traveling on South Carolina road, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 5:08 a.m. of a vehicle that was shot while traveling on Burnt Church Road. When emergency services arrived in...
live5news.com
Charleston Holocaust Survivor dead at 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Holocaust survivor, Joe Engel, has died at the age of 95. The polish native is remembered as a community leader and was outspoken about his experiences during World War II. He often shared the atrocities he saw first-hand with students and the community at...
live5news.com
Black Friday brings shoppers together in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Black Friday is always a hit across America for shoppers ahead of the holiday season, and Friday was no different in the Lowcountry. Lines began as early as 4 a.m. at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston with shoppers searching and hoping to find the best deals possible.
cbs17
SC parents left toddler alone while on trip to New York, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, 24-year-old Donald Gekonge, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
Midway Fire Rescue responds to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue. It happened at the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive in Georgetown County, MFR said. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or not. Drivers are asked to exercise caution […]
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound. According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 are closed following a crash. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26. Exit 209 is the Ashley […]
Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued Sunday after their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2:00 p.m. saying the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah Bay. […]
Home alone: Couple accused of leaving 2-year-old in South Carolina apartment for NY trip
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has a lot of explaining to do after their apartment manager found their 2-year-old son alone in their Charleston residence. According to the Charleston Police Department, an incident report indicated that officers responded at around 2 p.m. Thursday to the Folly Road complex for reports of an abandoned child, WCIV reported.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for runaway teen not seen in a week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Michael Gadsden, 16, was last seen November 15 in North Charleston. He is considered a runaway. Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 140...
Top places to ice skate in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season! While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating. Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family. Daniel […]
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Prime waterfront property in Charleston to be sold — here’s what’s next
The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to put its 70-acre prime waterfront property in downtown Charleston up for sale — but not without a master plan attached to it that will guide development and offer unparalleled waterfront access to Charleston residents and visitors. Situated between Market Street and Joe...
Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
